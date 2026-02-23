Peak Nano Launches NanoPlex™ Films as a Service, Cutting Film Development Time from Years to Weeks

New precision nanolayer platform engineers breakthrough barrier, dielectric, and mechanical performance for medical, food and beverage packaging, power systems, and defense.

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Nano, a pioneer in polymer metamaterials for capacitor films, packaging, and other demanding applications, today launched NanoPlex™ Films as a Service (FaaS). This vertically integrated design, prototyping, and low-rate manufacturing platform leverages Peak's 60+ years of nanolayer systems formulation and processing expertise, combined with its patented NanoPlex technology, to rapidly develop custom, high-performance films for medical applications, food and beverage packaging, power systems, electronics, aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

FaaS provides direct access to Peak Nano's world-class materials science team and cross-industry expertise to create novel solutions without the costs, risks, or multi-year timelines of new polymer development.

Why Nanolayered Films Change Everything

The performance of traditional polymer films is limited by the properties of single resins and simple blends. Peak's NanoPlex technology overcomes these limitations by precisely stacking dozens to thousands of ultra-thin polymer layers.

"For decades, advancing film performance meant waiting for polymer manufacturers to invent the next resin. That can take a decade and cost billions," said Jim Welsh, CEO of Peak Nano. "With Films as a Service, we've eliminated that bottleneck. We can rapidly develop and deliver new film capabilities from commercially available polymers by dialing in on nanolayered architectures. Customers get breakthrough performance in weeks, not years, and at a fraction of the cost."

Peak's robust engineering platform and nanolayering process expose the unique nanoscale properties of proven polyolefins, polyesters, nylons, elastomers, and composites, including how polymer chains are confined and form new interfaces. Nanolayering results in distinct crystallinity, mobility, and morphology compared to the bulk material, dramatically shifting barrier, mechanical, optical, and dielectric properties. By precisely controlling layer thickness, sequence, and composition, these properties can be fine-tuned and optimized in ways not possible with conventional single-layer or blended films.

"With NanoPlex, we give customers nanoscale control over light, gas barrier, material tensile strength, thermal management, electricity storage, and insulation," said Dr. Michael Ponting, Chief Scientific Officer at Peak Nano. "By combining standard polymers in nanolayered configurations, we unlock synergistic interface effects that multiply performance, enabling entirely new film capabilities without waiting for new chemistry."

A New Model for Film Innovation

FaaS offers end-to-end services, from initial design concept through prototype validation to full technical transfer packages for commercial scale-up. Services include:

Requirements & Rheology Analysis - Tailored materials research and nanolayered architecture design based on application requirements, whether barrier, dielectric, optical, mechanical, or thermal.

- Tailored materials research and nanolayered architecture design based on application requirements, whether barrier, dielectric, optical, mechanical, or thermal. Rapid Prototyping & Sample Development - Working nanolayer film prototypes composed of proven, commercially available polymers, delivered in as few as 6–10 weeks.

- Working nanolayer film prototypes composed of proven, commercially available polymers, delivered in as few as 6–10 weeks. Testing, Validation, & Optimization - Rigorous in-house and third-party testing across all critical parameters, with iterative design refinement to meet or exceed customer success criteria.

- Rigorous in-house and third-party testing across all critical parameters, with iterative design refinement to meet or exceed customer success criteria. Technical Package & IP Licensing - Comprehensive documentation including architecture specs, processing conditions, material sourcing, and IP/licensing—everything needed to move from lab to production.

- Comprehensive documentation including architecture specs, processing conditions, material sourcing, and IP/licensing—everything needed to move from lab to production. Manufacturing & Scale-Up Support - Seamless support for the transition to commercial production, whether customers outsource to Peak, use a third-party contract manufacturer, or manufacture in-house.

Key advantages include:

No Pol ymer Waiting Game - Engineer new capabilities using off-the-shelf materials, eliminating years of resin R&D and regulatory qualification.

- Engineer new capabilities using off-the-shelf materials, eliminating years of resin R&D and regulatory qualification. Dramatic Cost Reduction - Replace expensive specialty resins with smarter nanolayered structures built from affordable commercial polymers, saving millions in BOM costs across high-volume production.

- Replace expensive specialty resins with smarter nanolayered structures built from affordable commercial polymers, saving millions in BOM costs across high-volume production. Sustainability by Design - Enable downgauging, mono-material recyclability, and simplified film structures with a higher proportion of recycled content.

- Enable downgauging, mono-material recyclability, and simplified film structures with a higher proportion of recycled content. Extensive Customization - Nearly infinite design freedom through control of layer count, order, thickness, and composition.

Application-Specific NanoPlex Formulations

FaaS serves customers in the most demanding and innovation-driven markets, including:

Medical, Healthcare, & P harma - Ultra-high barrier, sterilizable, and biocompatible packaging films

- Ultra-high barrier, sterilizable, and biocompatible packaging films Electrical - Advanced dielectric, EMI shielding, and energy storage films

- Advanced dielectric, EMI shielding, and energy storage films Food & Beverage Packaging - Recyclable barrier films with extended shelf life

- Recyclable barrier films with extended shelf life Aerospace & Defense - Mission-specific lightweight, optical, thermal, and tough protective films and composites

- Mission-specific lightweight, optical, thermal, and tough protective films and composites Automotive - Compact capacitor films, thermal management, and lightweight composites

- Compact capacitor films, thermal management, and lightweight composites Industrial & Energy - Filtration, insulation, and specialty high-temperature capacitor films

Built on a Foundation of Innovation

Peak Nano's Films as a Service platform is backed by the company's portfolio of 20+ global patents, its U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Valley View, Ohio, and a team of world-class polymer scientists, engineers, and commercialization experts. The company's NanoPlex films have been validated through rigorous third-party testing and real-world trials across capacitor, packaging, and defense applications.

Availability

FaaS is available now. Companies interested in exploring custom film development can schedule a discovery call or request a capabilities sheet at https://www.peaknano.com/peak-nanoplex-technology-center

About Peak Nano

Established in 2016 to bring patented nanotechnology from the laboratory to commercial applications, Peak Nano is tackling challenges across the power grid, fusion, electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense. With AI-powered design and advanced nanolayered technology, Peak Nano's drop-in-ready, industry-disrupting solutions dramatically boost systems' performance.

Our NanoPlex™ films technology, protected by 20+ global patents, is designed and engineered in the U.S., with a secure supply chain from allied nations, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. These purpose-built nanolayered solutions enable breakthroughs across critical industries, strengthening American energy independence, leadership, and national security.

SOURCE Peak Nano Systems