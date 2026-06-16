Peak Nano Film Powers Advanced Conversion's New SiC DC-Link Inverter, Enabling 800V+ Performance for E-Mobility

Advanced Conversion selects Peak Nano's NanoPlex™ LDF film for its DC-link capacitors, eliminating the thermal and derating compromises that have constrained Silicon Carbide inverter system designs.

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Conversion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Technik Industries (ETI) of Clearwater, Florida, has selected Peak Nano's NanoPlex™ LDF film as the dielectric foundation for its new HP Drive Test Kit: a DC-link inverter solution engineered for 800V+ Silicon Carbide (SiC) power electronics. The result is one of the first fully domestic DC-link solutions for high-voltage e-mobility. This selection validates that NanoPlex LDF is the dielectric of choice for the inverters powering next-generation high-performance and commercial EV platforms, including Formula E and performance automotive, electric buses and heavy trucks, off-highway and industrial vehicles, and electrified aviation.

The 800V+ Transition Has Outpaced the DC-Link

The shift to 800V+ architectures and SiC switching promised a step change in EV performance and charging speed, and it has changed what every component in the inverter must deliver. SiC devices switch faster, run hotter, and operate at higher voltages than conventional DC-link films were built to serve. With traditional films, designers are forced to add film and capacitance, oversize the assembly, and invest in additional cooling infrastructure to meet reliability targets. Overbuilding undermines the efficiency gains SiC was meant to unlock; NanoPlex LDF eliminates that need.

"When we built a DC link that could keep pace with 800V+ SiC, we needed a film partner who could provide both the thermal margin and a supply we could count on… and Peak Nano delivered on both," said Edward Sawyer, CEO of Advanced Power Conversion Solutions. "As traditional film supply has tightened, NanoPlex LDF gives us a high-performance, domestically sourced alternative that our customers can qualify with confidence. For where high-voltage e-mobility and grid-connected applications are heading, it's the right material from the right partner."

Built on Advanced Conversion's patented Power Ring DC-link integration platform, which delivers ultra-low loop inductance and superior thermal coupling in a geometry that integrates directly with motor housings, these customized solutions meet 800V+ SiC requirements without the workarounds constraining legacy designs.

Engineered using an advanced nanolayer polymer architecture, NanoPlex LDF maintains charge stability at elevated temperatures, holding 95% of room-temperature breakdown strength at 135°C and enabling 25% higher current handling than traditional film at the same voltage and temperature, without derating. That 50° thermal margin lets capacitors sit directly adjacent to hot SiC modules without a thermal buffer.

Designers can now choose between two wins, rather than a forced compromise: Use less film to shrink capacitor size and cost, or hold the same film volume and capture a higher voltage rating within the same footprint.

"The market moved to 800V and Silicon Carbide faster than DC-link components could follow. That gap has forced real trade-offs in size, weight, and cooling," said Jim Welsh, CEO of Peak Nano. "We engineered NanoPlex LDF to close that gap so the capacitor is no longer the limiting factor. Having Advanced Conversion design it into a next-generation 800V+ platform is a strong signal that the technology is ready for the applications that need it most."

A Domestic, Allied Supply Chain for High-Voltage E-Mobility

The conventional capacitor film supply chain is heavily concentrated outside the U.S. NanoPlex LDF is designed and engineered domestically, offering a high-performance U.S.-based alternative. Combined with Advanced Conversion's domestic manufacturing, this solution supports OEMs and Tier 1s looking to de-risk their supply chains while aligning with onshoring and nearshoring priorities across the EV, power electronics, and defense and national security sectors.

Webinar and Evaluation Opportunities

Peak Nano will share more about this technology and application during a webinar with ChargedEVs on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Engineering leaders will cover how NanoPlex LDF tackles the thermal, electrical, and packaging challenges of 800V+ SiC inverters. Register here.

Advanced Conversion has developed a test kit that will enable design engineers to directly evaluate NanoPlex LDF performance with their inverter module of choice. Interested parties can contact Advanced Conversion for availability and pricing. Program managers and engineers seeking early access and evaluation opportunities can reach out to either Advanced Conversion or Peak Nano.

Advanced Conversion: www.advanced-conversion.com

Peak Nano Films: www.peaknano.com

About Peak Nano

Established in 2016 to bring patented nanotechnology from the laboratory to commercial applications, Peak Nano is tackling challenges across the power grid, fusion, electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense. With AI-powered design and advanced nanolayered technology, Peak Nano's drop-in-ready, industry-disrupting solutions dramatically boost systems' performance.

Our NanoPlex™ films technology, protected by 20+ global patents, is designed and engineered in the U.S., with a secure supply chain from allied nations, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. These purpose-built nanolayered solutions enable breakthroughs across critical industries, strengthening American energy independence, leadership, and national security.

About Advanced Conversion

Advanced Power Conversion Solutions Inc (Advanced Conversion) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro Technik Industries Inc (ETI) of Clearwater, Florida. Advanced Conversion designs and manufactures advanced DC-link integration solutions for high-voltage power electronics. The company's patented Power Ring platform delivers ultra-low commutation loop inductance and superior thermal performance, enabling SiC-based inverter systems to operate at their full potential across e-mobility, industrial, and electrified aviation applications. Advanced Conversion and its sister company, Arizona Capacitors, have four facilities manufacturing leading-edge capacitor solutions for industry.

SOURCE Peak Nano Systems