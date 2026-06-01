New GRMN Corolla Represents the Pinnacle of GR Corolla Performance

Increased Engine Torque and Chassis Enhancements Help Deliver a More Engaging, Track-Inspired Driving Experience

Dedicated Aerodynamic and Suspension Components Developed Through Super Taikyu Competition and Nürburgring Testing

All-Wheel-Drive Control Optimized Further Through Extensive Nürburgring Development

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving enthusiasts, rejoice: GAZOO Racing (GR) has unveiled the 2026 GRMN Corolla, the ultimate in GR Corolla performance. This track-oriented compact hatchback was developed under GR's philosophy of "making better cars starting from motorsport," and it was engineered so drivers can confidently push it to the limit at the Nürburgring, where Master Driver Akio Toyoda, also known as Morizo, began his driving career.

Born from Morizo's strong desire "to bring back a Corolla that captivates customers," the GR Corolla has been exhaustively refined.

Peak Performance: Toyota Introduces the 2026 GRMN Corolla - New GRMN Corolla Represents the Pinnacle of GR Corolla Performance

The 2026 GRMN Corolla will be built at Toyota Motor Corporation's Motomachi plant in Japan, primarily for North America, Japan and Australia. More information on the full model specifications and Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price will be provided later.

What's New

The GRMN Corolla represents the ultimate expression of the GR Corolla, engineered to deepen the connection between car and driver and inspire confidence even at the limits of performance. Developed with a singular focus on responsiveness, control and driver engagement, it pursues a wilder, more visceral character through increased engine torque and a series of purpose-built enhancements drawn directly from motorsports competition and intensive circuit testing.

Its development reflects lessons learned through competition in the Super Taikyu series and repeated testing at the Nürburgring, where dedicated aerodynamic parts, suspension components and optimized all-wheel-drive control were honed to help elevate performance.

Inside, the GRMN Corolla continues that driver-first philosophy with an evolved cockpit featuring dedicated seats and a flocked instrument panel, creating a more focused environment designed to help the driver concentrate more fully on the road ahead.

Pushed to the Limit to Challenge the Nürburgring

In response to Morizo's directive that "if it bears the GRMN name, it must be able to run the Nürburgring properly," the GR team developed the GRMN Corolla through intensive Nürburgring testing. The Nürburgring – often called the world's most demanding circuit – exposes inputs and surface changes that do not appear on ordinary test tracks and brings a car's weaknesses to light. The team tuned the car so that, from low speeds to full racing speeds and even on rough surfaces, it should respond more in line with the driver's intentions.

GRMN Corolla development included not only Nürburgring testing but also participation in Japan's Super Taikyu endurance racing series and extensive verification using the latest driving simulators. Through this extensive testing came unexpected issues. By pushing the vehicle to its limits, the GR team was able to address each issue one by one and pursue a high level of vehicle-driver harmony so the car and driver can continue to communicate even at the limit.

The insights gained during GRMN Corolla development have also been applied to the evolution of the base GR Corolla. For example, the GR Corolla, announced in September 2025, extended the application of structural adhesive on the body by 45.6 feet to a total of 107.2 feet to strengthen the body structure, and it was equipped with a cool air duct to reduce intake air temperature under high-load driving – both measures born from Nürburgring learnings.

Key Features of the GRMN Corolla

Aerodynamics refined in Super Taikyu and at the Nürburgring

In Super Taikyu Series races and at the Nürburgring, cars run at high speeds and under high lateral G-forces. To maximize performance in such conditions, it's essential to keep all four wheels firmly planted.

The GRMN Corolla features exclusively developed aerodynamic performance parts for enhanced road holding. Its hood duct, fender ducts, front side spoilers and rear wing incorporate know-how gained from racing, tested on the hydrogen engine-powered GR Corolla that competes in the Super Taikyu Series.

Based on all-inclusive Super Taikyu Series trial and error, fine-tuning came at the Nürburgring. This effort included adjusting the rear wing angle, which features a five-step adjustment mechanism, in 1-degree increments during driving tests with professional drivers to verify effectiveness and determine the optimal specification.

Dedicated Suspension Tuned through Nürburgring Development

The GRMN Corolla's suspension employs exclusive front and rear monotube shock absorbers with rebound springs for improved inner-wheel traction during cornering and for enhanced high-speed cornering performance.

The Nürburgring road surface includes environments that induce significant vertical suspension travel beyond that experienced on typical circuits. To ensure high stability for confident driving even in such conditions, extensive Nürburgring test runs facilitated optimization of bump-stop characteristics. The exclusive shock absorbers were developed by adjusting their stroke down to a millimeter at the front and rear for optimal balance.

To improve cornering stability and braking performance, high-grip Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires were added.

The EPS (electric power steering) control program was also to generate the required amount of assistance torque even during cornering under high g-forces. The exclusively tuned 4WD control system provides optimal rear torque distribution during straight-line driving and enhanced stability at the onset of steering input at extremely high speeds.

Internal Combustion Advancements Informed by the Hydrogen GR Corolla

GR has been gaining valuable lessons for the evolution of the internal combustion engine by competing in the Super Taikyu Series with a hydrogen engine-powered GR Corolla, as extended, high-load endurance racing helps heighten not only the potential of hydrogen technology but also that of fundamental internal combustion engine components.

Based on insights from Super Taikyu, the GRMN Corolla's peak engine torque was increased to 302 pound-feet. The development team optimized the GRMN Corolla's engine characteristics by analyzing the range of engine use during circuit driving, focusing on increasing torque in the 4,000–4,600 rpm mid-speed range, which is crucial for accelerating out of corners.

The GRMN Corolla includes an intercooler spray system to help maintain stable engine output during continuous full-throttle driving, along with the cool-air duct added to the 2026 GR Corolla.

Also, in pursuit of an even higher level of performance and an "untamed energy that captivates customers", the GRMN Corolla has no rear seats as part of an effort to achieve thorough weight reduction. The power-to-weight ratio has been improved by reducing weight by 66 pounds compared to the base vehicle, providing customers with an unparalleled driving experience.

Cockpit Designed for Higher Performance

Beyond driving performance, the cockpit is specially crafted for the GRMN Corolla. To allow drivers to fully exploit the car's potential, seats and the instrument panel were upgraded.

The GRMN Corolla features a semi-bucket sport seats upholstered in black and red Brin Naub suede and synthetic leather, combining premium materials with purposeful lateral support for performance driving. Accented with distinctive GR detailing, the seats reinforce the model's motorsport-inspired character while delivering a focused, driver-oriented cockpit experience.

The cockpit is focused on enabling driver concentration, featuring a dedicated flocked instrument panel and front pillar trim. A carbon ornament manufactured by Toyota Motor Corporation's Motomachi Plant carbon division is installed on the passenger-side instrument panel, and a dash pad bearing Morizo's signature is included. Door trim and the shift knob are accented with Alumite red, and a GRMN-exclusive serial number plate is fitted.



GRMN Corolla Main Features

Mechanism • Increased engine torque • Close-ratio transmission • Sub-radiator • Intercooler spray • GRMN Corolla exclusive shock absorbers (front: inverted; rear: upright) (with internal

rebound springs) • High-grip tires (Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2) • GRMN Corolla exclusive power steering and tuning • GRMN Corolla exclusive AWD control tuning Exterior • Carbon-fiber engine hood • Carbon-fiber front fenders • Carbon-fiber front side spoilers • Carbon-fiber rear wing (with angle adjustment mechanism) • Forged wheels (Matte Bronze with GR logo) • Dark Toyota emblem (front and rear) • GRMN exclusive emblem (front and rear) • Available in Zero Gravity and Gravel exterior body color Interior • GRMN semi-bucket seats • GRMN exclusive serial number plate • Instrument panel with Morizo's signature (with carbon ornamentation) • Instrument panel and front pillar trim in brushed metal finish • Flocked instrument panel and front pillars • 2-seater exclusive • Cast iron black paint

Key Specifications (Preliminary Specifications) Overall Length Inches 173.6 Overall Width Inches 72.8 Overall Height Inches 58 Wheelbase Inches 103.9 Track (front/rear) Inches 62.5/63.7 Curb Weight lb. 3,218.7 Seating 2 Engine G16E-GTS 1.6L, 3-cylinder port injected turbo, 12-VALVE

DOHC Bore x Stroke mm 87.5 x 89.7 Displacement (cm³) 1618 Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Maximum Horsepower 300 @ 6500 RPM Maximum Torque 302 lb.-ft. @ 3250-4600RPM Driveline GR-FOUR All-Wheel-Drive Transmission 6-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with rev-

matching Gear Ratios

1st 3.214 2nd 2.238 3rd 1.592 4th 1.162 5th 1.081 6th 0.902 Reverse 3.557 Suspension Front Macpherson-type strut (with inverted monotube shock

absorbers) Rear Double wishbone type multilink (with monotube shock

absorbers) Shock Absorbers Front Inverted monotubes (with internal rebound springs) Rear Upright monotubes (with internal rebound springs) Brakes Front 14-in. x 1.1-in. Ventilated disk 4 piston caliper Rear 11.7-in. x 0.7-in Ventilated disk 2 piston caliper Wheels 18-in. matte-bronze 10-spoke forged aluminum with

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing logo Tires 245/40ZR18 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

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SOURCE Toyota Motor North America