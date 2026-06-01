GR86 Receives Focused Enhancements for 2027, Including Updated Throttle Calibration, Improved Shift Feel, New Interior Treatments and Expanded Convenience Features

New Thunder Exterior Color Highlights GR86's Sculpted Body Lines

New Cockpit Red Interior Option Added to Premium Grades

2.4-Liter, 4-Cylinder Boxer Engine Generates 228 Horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of Torque

Available Performance Package Includes Brembo ® Brakes and SACHS ® Dampers

Complimentary 1-year Membership to the National Auto Sport Association

Expected to Arrive at Dealerships Summer 2026

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Making its debut at FuelFest in the Bay Area, where car culture, performance, passion and the enthusiast community come together, the 2027 Toyota GR86 returns with a series of focused enhancements designed to deepen the connection between driver, car and road. Built for enthusiasts and engineered with input shaped by motorsports, the GR86 continues to deliver the kind of lightweight, rear-wheel-drive fun that has made it a favorite among sports car purists around the world.

Toyota Turns Up the Thrill for 2027 with New Updates to GR86 - GR86 Receives Focused Enhancements for 2027, Including Updated Throttle Calibration, Improved Shift Feel, New Interior Treatments and Expanded Convenience Features. Photo credit: Joseph Ivan Faller

The GAZOO Racing team is always working to sharpen the GR lineup year after year, and for 2027 the GR86 benefits from several thoughtful updates aimed at elevating both control and confidence. Engineers refined throttle calibration for a smoother, more linear response and improved fifth-to-fourth downshift feel for an even more seamless and natural connection during spirited driving. Inside, updated interior treatments further amplify the GR86's focused, driver-centric cockpit, while expanded active safety and convenience technologies help provide added confidence across a wider range of everyday driving situations.

There is also a new exterior color for 2027: Thunder. This new solid gray color shifts depending on the light, accentuating the sculpted body of the GR86 and highlighting the authentic sports car attitude.

Powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine producing 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque, the 2027 GR86 will be offered in GR86 (base) and GR86 Premium grades. Both grades will be available with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The 2027 Toyota GR86 is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in summer 2026. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing and specs will be shared later this year.

What's New

In the pursuit of building ever-better cars, the GAZOO Racing team focused on further enhancing the GR86's controllability, convenience and comfort for 2027.

Track testing played a key role in shaping these updates, with every lap helping engineers further refine the vehicle's response and feel. To improve controllability, engineers refined the relationship between accelerator input and torque delivery to help create a smoother, more linear response. They also widened the chamfer of the shifter interlock between 4th and 5th gear by approximately 0.02 inches to help deliver a smoother shift feel.

In addition to the new Thunder exterior color, the 2027 GR86 introduces updated interior options that build on its driver-focused, GR-inspired character. A new available Cockpit Red interior adds bold contrast to the cabin with black Ultrasuede® and red leather accents on the side bolsters, red floor mats and red door accents. A black interior option is also available, featuring black Ultrasuede® and black leather-trimmed upholstery, black stitching and an all-black cabin treatment. Premium models also receive a cast iron black finish on several interior touchpoints, including the switches, knobs and shifter, for a more cohesive appearance. The base grade comes equipped with six-way adjustable black GR-embossed fabric seats with sport fabric side bolsters.

Additional updates were also made to help enhance driver confidence. The recognition range of the stereo camera was nearly doubled to improve detection of preceding vehicles when using cruise control. A monocular camera was also added to help detect nearby objects at intersections.

Impressive Performance Package

Each GR vehicle is designed and engineered with a precise attention to detail and unique driving character. The GR86 is a sports car that focuses on performance and balance. Its compact dimensions and responsive chassis make it feel nimble on both tight corners and open roads, delivering an engaging driving experience that emphasizes fun over outright power.

For 2027, a Performance Package is available on the GR86 and GR86 Premium grades, which includes Brembo® Brakes and SACHS® Dampers. The SACHS Dampers are filled with high-pressure nitrogen and oil and are designed to absorb vibrations across a wide range of speeds, maximize ground contact, and support firm, stable steering, while also balancing road feedback and ride comfort. The red-painted Brembo 4-piston front and 2-piston rear brake calipers clamp down on smooth surfaced 12.8 x 1.3-in front rotors, with 12.4 x .79-in. rotors in the rear.

The dampers and brakes complement the GR86's chassis, which is known for its taut, agile feel. Crafted from a combination of high-strength steel, hot-stamped steel, and aluminum, each material in the frame is strategically placed to bring drivers a balance of roll and pitch that helps maximize control. Up front, it uses diagonal cross members and high-strength fasteners to join the front suspension and frame together. At the rear, a full ring structure and high-strength fasteners connect the frame and suspension mounts. For additional reinforcement, structural adhesive has been added throughout the underbody. Altogether this creates a cohesive, connected frame.

Lightweight and Pure Driving Experience

All GR86 models pack in modern engineering, tech, and convenience – while sticking to their lightweight sports car roots.

Weighing in at just 2,811 pounds for the manual transmission equipped base grade model, and at 2,851 pounds for the automatic transmission model, the GR86 is one of the lightest sports cars that Toyota develops. An aluminum hood, front fenders, and roof panel help keep the weight down on the body. While details such as the use of structural adhesives in the frame and seats that are over six pounds lighter than the prior generation 86, help save precious ounces in the name of maximum control.

The naturally aspirated 2.4-liter FA-24 engine delivers 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque and is tuned so that peak torque arrives at 3,700 RPM, resulting in a responsive and powerful driving experience. Zero-to-60 acceleration comes in at 6.1 seconds for the 6-speed manual transmission, and 6.6 seconds for the available six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission (ECT-i). With either transmission, the GR86 comes equipped with a Torsen® limited-slip rear differential for better traction while cornering.

Sports car purists will love GR86's 6-speed manual transmission. With the push of a button, drivers can engage Track mode or switch off Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). On the automatic transmission GR86, additional clutch discs and a high-capacity torque converter allow for smooth delivery of the 2.4-liter engine's higher power and torque.

On the inside, a low-slung, driver-focused cockpit with digital instrument panel, push-button start, HVAC system with LED dials and piano-key switches, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls keep the driver in complete control of their environment. On the 6-speed automatic, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters offer enthusiasts a dynamic driving experience. Drivers can choose between Normal, Sport or Snow modes. When in Sport mode, the transmission senses brake and accelerator operation and vehicle behavior to automatically select the optimal gear, helping bring drivers the control they want.

GR86 Safety, Convenience & Connected Services

All Toyota GR86 models come standard with an Active Safety Suite. This suite includes Pre-Collision Braking System, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning and Automatic High Beams. Rear Sonar Warning is standard on the Premium grade, designed to help detect and alert the driver to objects behind the vehicle during low-speed reverse driving. An anti-theft system with engine immobilizer and alarm are also standard.

Standard on all models, Toyota's Star Safety System™ includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA). Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Track Mode and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) round out the suite of active safety systems. Additional safety features include LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) with lower anchors on outboard rear seats and tether anchors on all rear seats and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS). Seven airbags are standard on all models, including a driver's knee airbag.

Experience convenience and peace of mind with GR86's Connected Services* trials, including a one-year trial subscription to Safety Connect* with Emergency Assistance Button and Enhanced Roadside Assistance; a one-year trial of Service Connect, which includes receiving personalized maintenance updates and vehicle health reports; and a one-year trial of Remote Connect so owners can remotely interact with their vehicle through the Toyota app via a compatible smartphone and/or smartwatch. Remote activities enabled by the app include locking/unlocking doors, starting and stopping the vehicle, locating the last parked location, checking vehicle status, and monitoring guest drivers. For more details, please visit toyota.com/connected-services.

* 4G network-dependent

Motorsports Inspired

To earn the GR badge, GR sport cars go through an intensive track testing process tested by Akio Toyoda, aka Morizo, and the Toyota GAZOO Racing drivers and engineers. Toyota GAZOO Racing is also working with ROOKIE Racing to compete in various endurance and touring car races like the Super Taikyu in Japan to help provide insights and develop new technologies through motorsports. The team uses real-world competitive racing to hone in on what makes a GR a GR.

In 2023, Toyota GAZOO Racing North America developed the GR Cup single-make racing championship that features race-modified GR86s. The series is designed to celebrate car culture and motorsports by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts. It provides an entry-level professional racing opportunity at a more affordable rate, allowing more drivers to compete and help them develop.

Toyota's commitment to motorsports is one of the many reasons why it also offers a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) giving GR owners the chance to experience the world of performance driving in an enclosed road course. Owners will enjoy a host of benefits, including one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles, and corrosion with no mileage limitation. On GR86, ToyotaCare is a no additional cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 7.5 months or 7,500 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About GR

GAZOO Racing was founded from a passion for the adrenaline-filled world of motorsports. Started by the late Master Driver Hiromu Naruse and Akio Toyoda himself, GR was forged through their mutual respect and understanding that the ultimate proving ground for development of technologies and the people behind them is the racetrack. With his endurance racing debut in 2007, Akio Toyoda under the guise of his now iconic "Morizo" pseudonym, along with Naruse and a team of technical experts, reached the catalyst of what would inspire and define his mission for developing performance-oriented vehicles that continually enhance the overall driving experience. Today, the brand offers three GR models. GR is a commitment to the car enthusiasts in every generation to continue building sports cars that stir the soul and drive passion into future.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Toyota Motor North America