Pearl Meyer Continues Expanding Leadership Advisory Practice Through Acquisition of Ampersand Leadership Group and New Senior Lateral Hires, Including David T. Clary

Recent hires grow Leadership Advisory practice by 60% and bolster offerings to private equity sponsors and PE-backed enterprises.

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation and leadership consulting firm Pearl Meyer today announced the continued expansion of its Leadership Advisory practice through a combination of senior leadership hires and a strategic acquisition.

Further strengthening the firm's leadership advisory capabilities, Pearl Meyer has welcomed a team of leadership experts through its acquisition of Ampersand Leadership Group, a boutique consultancy founded in 2010 and widely respected for exceptional quality and client service. The firm's expanded Leadership Advisory practice is led by 30-year industry veteran David T. Clary, Managing Director, who also recently joined Pearl Meyer along with three other senior leadership advisory practitioners from prominent consultancies.

"This wonderful influx of talent and capabilities significantly enhances our firm's ability to support private equity sponsors and portfolio company boards at critical inflection points across the investment lifecycle," said Pearl Meyer CEO Beth Florin. "With their focus on linking leadership advisory work to business strategy, Ampersand was an ideal fit for Pearl Meyer, given our similar approach to executive compensation and leadership advisory services."

Among other members of the Ampersand team, Pearl Meyer is welcoming Managing Directors Matthew Richburg, Kimberly Kroll, and Gail Wise, and Principal Annie Czarnecki. Ampersand's capabilities are also well-matched to those of Pearl Meyer's recent acquisition, Blake Street Group, and its two recognized leaders, Andy Rourke and Carrie Jablonski, Co-Heads of Private Equity—similarly offering human capital due diligence, organizational reviews, leadership development programs, and executive coaching solutions notably for PE sponsors and their portfolio companies.

"Pearl Meyer's continuing investment in leadership advisory expertise illustrates the firm's strong commitment to supporting executive talent," said Clary. "It is well documented that leadership and talent remain at the core of successful PE investments; these additions enable us to better serve the most discerning PE sponsors and their most valuable portfolio companies."

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to be joining Pearl Meyer," added Richburg, co-founder of Ampersand. "Our blended capabilities will only enhance our ability to provide investors and CEOs with clear, insightful recommendations around critical leadership decisions."

With this expanded offering, Pearl Meyer further enhances its positioning as a leadership advisor to boards, PE sponsors, and CEOs, assisting them with their most crucial people-related matters in support of their business strategy.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.pearlmeyer.com.

SOURCE Pearl Meyer