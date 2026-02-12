Pearl Meyer Welcomes Jayson Traxler as New CEO

Experienced professional services executive succeeds Beth Florin, who is retiring and will transition to the Board

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consulting and leadership advisory firm Pearl Meyer (a Coalesce Capital portfolio company) today announced that Jayson Traxler has been named chief executive officer (CEO).

Traxler succeeds Beth Florin, who has served as CEO since 2022. Florin is retiring after more than 25 years with Pearl Meyer, including more than a decade in strategic and operational leadership roles. She will act as a Senior Advisor to Traxler during a transition period until May 2026, when she will formally retire and move into a director role on the Board.

"CEO succession planning is a core part of the work we do for clients—and, like any well-run organization, Pearl Meyer has long had a succession plan in place for our CEO role," said Florin. "After a rigorous search and careful consideration, we identified Jayson as the ideal next leader of our firm. As a seasoned CEO with experience leading companies through periods of rapid growth, Jayson understands value creation exceptionally well and has the insight and expertise to guide Pearl Meyer forward as we expand our ability to help clients build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success."

Traxler has over 25 years of experience as a strategic finance executive, including the last 12 in professional services. He was previously the CEO of Stax, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning. During Traxler's tenure at Stax, the company experienced significant growth and transformation, including launching new service lines, expanding its geographic footprint, and enhancing its AI and technology capabilities and operational platform—while maintaining a strong culture and unwavering client focus.

"Thanks to the tremendous contributions from Beth and many others, Pearl Meyer is an exceptional brand in executive compensation and leadership, acting as a trusted advisor to the boards and senior management teams of the world's leading companies," said Traxler. "As our clients increase their focus on the strategic importance of human capital and talent management, we will build on Pearl Meyer's longstanding strengths—enhancing our platform while preserving the deep expertise, independence, and client-centric approach that define our firm. We have a bright future ahead of us."

"Beth's vision and thoughtful leadership have set Pearl Meyer on a terrific trajectory for continued success," added Stephanie Geveda, Founder & Managing Partner at Coalesce Capital. "Jayson brings a valuable external perspective, operational expertise, and a proven growth track record that will support Pearl Meyer and its talented team as they continue advising boards, CEOs, and PE sponsors on their most crucial people-related matters in support of their business strategy."

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.pearlmeyer.com.

