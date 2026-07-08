Pearl Meyer Named to The Consulting Report's Top Consulting Firms of 2026

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Meyer has been listed among The Consulting Report's "Top Consulting Firms of 2026," which recognizes consulting firms for their core capabilities, market position, strategic growth, and demonstrated client impact.

The recognition acknowledges Pearl Meyer's 30 years at the forefront of executive compensation consulting and its continued growth as the leading purpose-built human capital board advisory firm at the intersection of compensation, leadership, and business performance.

The Consulting Report highlighted the firm's ongoing investment in our Leadership Advisory practice, which supports clients in areas such as executive organization design, leadership assessment, succession planning, development, and coaching. Pearl Meyer's recent acquisitions have further expanded these capabilities, adding expertise in human capital due diligence, organizational reviews, and support for private equity sponsors, portfolio company boards, and CEOs across the investment lifecycle.

See the full list of Top Consulting Firms of 2026 and The Consulting Report's profile of Pearl Meyer CEO Jayson Traxler.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management, helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500. Learn more at PearlMeyer.com.

SOURCE Pearl Meyer