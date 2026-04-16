Pearl Meyer Strengthens Executive Compensation Capabilities with Two New Managing Directors

Steve Charlebois and Sarah Holmes bring deep expertise across technology, health care, and not-for-profit sectors.

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consulting and leadership advisory firm Pearl Meyer has welcomed Steve Charlebois and Sarah Holmes as Managing Directors, expanding the firm's capabilities across high-growth and mission-driven sectors.

Steve Charlebois and Sarah Holmes join Pearl Meyer as Managing Directors

"These talented additions to our team reflect continued investment in people who can help our clients navigate through complex talent, compensation, and corporate governance challenges," said Matt Turner, President of Executive Compensation Consulting at Pearl Meyer. "Steve and Sarah each bring distinct perspectives and deep experience advising organizations through critical moments, from rapid growth and transformation to governance and leadership planning."

Steve Charlebois brings more than 20 years of experience advising on executive and board compensation, with a focus on technology and adjacent industries. His work spans the full corporate lifecycle, including startups, pre- and post-IPO companies, later-stage organizations, and large public companies.

His global perspective is shaped by experience living and working across North America and Europe, advising on a wide range of domestic and international compensation issues. Known for his pragmatic, business-driven approach, he partners closely with compensation committees and management teams to develop solutions aligned with stakeholder priorities. Before joining Pearl Meyer, Steve spent more than a decade at a leading executive compensation consulting firm, where he advanced to partner.

Sarah Holmes joins the firm with nearly 15 years of experience advising boards and senior executives, particularly within the health care and not-for-profit sectors. She specializes in executive compensation design, incentive plans, governance best practices, and succession planning.

Recognized for her collaborative approach, Sarah works closely with boards and leadership teams to design and administer programs that support organizational strategy and talent objectives. She also advises on regulatory considerations and talent-related risk. Prior to joining Pearl Meyer, Sarah held a senior role at a leading not-for-profit health care executive compensation consulting firm.

Both Steve and Sarah exemplify the client-centered, strategic advisory approach that defines Pearl Meyer. Their expertise enhances the firm's ability to support clients as they navigate increasingly complex compensation and leadership decisions.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.pearlmeyer.com.

SOURCE Pearl Meyer