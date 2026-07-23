Pearl Meyer Welcomes Chief People Officer Emily Daughters

Daughters will lead Pearl Meyer's people strategy as the firm continues to invest in growth, collaboration, and a high-performance culture.

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consulting and leadership advisory firm Pearl Meyer, a Coalesce Capital portfolio company, has welcomed Emily Daughters as chief people officer (CPO).

Pearl Meyer's new Chief People Officer Emily Daughters.

Daughters brings nearly 20 years of experience in talent strategy, organizational development, and human resources leadership within professional services organizations. Her background includes building people programs, strengthening organizational culture, and supporting firms through periods of growth and change.

"Emily is an accomplished, people-focused leader who understands that culture, leadership, and business performance are closely connected," said Pearl Meyer CEO Jayson Traxler. "We believe the strongest organizations align leadership, talent, and rewards around a clear strategy. Emily's experience developing people and helping firms grow will strengthen the collaborative, high-performance culture where our colleagues can do their best work and deliver exceptional results for clients."

As chief people officer, Daughters will oversee Pearl Meyer's human resources strategy and operations. She will work closely with the firm's leadership team to attract, develop, engage, and retain talent; expand professional development opportunities; and enhance the employee experience as Pearl Meyer advances its strategic priorities.

"The best work happens when people feel supported, heard, and connected to a shared purpose," Daughters said. "I am excited to build on Pearl Meyer's strong culture, create opportunities for colleagues to grow, and help our teams remain creative, resilient, and focused on clients. I also believe fun and levity are serious business—a team that enjoys working together is ultimately more connected and effective."

Before joining Pearl Meyer, Daughters served as CPO at global management consulting firm Roland Berger, where she led talent, culture, and organizational development initiatives. Throughout her career, which began in the legal industry, she has partnered with business leaders to create people strategies that support growth, professional development, and organizational performance.

Daughters succeeds former Chief Human Resources Officer Kathy Baron, who recently retired.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management helping organizations build, develop, and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services act as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical links between people and outcomes. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private organizations to the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.pearlmeyer.com .

SOURCE Pearl Meyer