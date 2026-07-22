PEARLSTONE PARTNERS AND VICEROY ANNOUNCE VICEROY RESIDENCES AUSTIN, THE BRAND'S FIRST TEXAS RESIDENTIAL OFFERING

Project marks the only new-construction luxury condominium slated for delivery near downtown Austin over the next two years

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearlstone Partners, an Austin-based real estate development firm, today announced a partnership with Viceroy Hotels & Residences to introduce Viceroy Residences Austin, the globally recognized luxury hospitality brand's first residences in Texas. Formerly known as The Belvedere, the 146-residence development is currently under construction at 300 Pressler St. between downtown Austin and Lady Bird Lake. It is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027. Sales launch this August.

Viceroy Residences Austin, Credit: BOGZA

With Pearlstone Partners' expertise in luxury residential development and Viceroy's philosophy of discovery through place, the collaboration introduces a residential experience where thoughtful design, personalized hospitality, and meaningful connections to Austin's culture come together. Viceroy Residences Austin invites residents to experience the city through a new perspective and become part of the stories that continue to shape it.

"From the beginning, we believed this site represented one of the most compelling opportunities in Austin," said Bill Knauss, CEO and founding partner of Pearlstone Partners. "The fact that Viceroy selected it as the brand's first residential address in Texas reinforces that vision. Together, we're creating a residential experience that reflects the character of Austin while delivering the exceptional hospitality and service that define the Viceroy name."

As branded residences continue to gain momentum among luxury buyers worldwide, Viceroy Residences Austin marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of Viceroy's global real estate portfolio. The project joins Viceroy's expanding collection of hotels and residences in exceptional destinations including Miami; Algarve, Portugal; Los Cabos and Riviera Maya, Mexico; Snowmass, Colorado; Sun Valley, Idaho; and Sugar Beach, Saint Lucia, bringing the brand's signature approach to hospitality, design, and residential living to one of Austin's most sought-after neighborhoods. Each Viceroy destination is conceived as a world of its own, distinctly shaped by its surroundings while connected by the brand's commitment to inspired design, thoughtful service, and experiences that encourage discovery.

"The debut of Viceroy Residences Austin underscores our commitment to expanding the brand in world-class destinations that reflect the values and aspirations of today's luxury consumer, while marking Viceroy's arrival in the Texas market," said Arash Azarbarzin, CEO of Viceroy Hotels & Residences. "This particular development stood out for its exceptional location at the intersection of downtown Austin, Lady Bird Lake, and the city's established residential neighborhoods, offering both immediate access to Austin's cultural energy and a genuine sense of retreat. Pearlstone Partners' deep local expertise and thoughtful vision for the site made them a natural partner. Together, we are creating a residential experience that feels distinctly Austin while bringing Viceroy's approach to exceptional design and intuitive service to one of the country's most dynamic cities."

The two residential buildings are centered around an expansive resort-style pool with a dedicated 75-foot lap lane, complemented by a poolside lounge and bar. Residents will also enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dedicated wellness and recovery spa featuring cold plunges, infrared and Halo+ red light therapy, traditional saunas, and treatment rooms. Reflecting Viceroy's belief that wellness begins with presence, the amenities are designed to support restoration, movement, connection, and moments of stillness throughout daily life. Owners' lounges, including a sports lounge with a multi-sport simulator, co-working spaces, conference rooms, secure garage parking, and a year-round calendar of curated cultural, culinary, and wellness programming further extend the residential experience. Future on-site food and beverage offerings are planned through thoughtfully selected culinary partnerships that reflect Austin's local talent, flavors, and creative spirit.

Designed by architecture firm KTGY with interiors by Kim Lewis Designs, each of the 146 residences features spacious layouts, premium materials, and expertly crafted touches like high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Every residence is thoughtfully completed from the moment of delivery, with custom chef's kitchens featuring natural stone countertops, designer tile, and a suite of high-performance Thermador appliances. Mudrooms, generous storage, and spa-inspired bathrooms complete homes designed for effortless daily living. Refined yet relaxed, the residences translate Viceroy's design philosophy into spaces that feel elevated, comfortable, and distinctly connected to their setting.

Three distinct finish palettes — Tranquil, Twilight, and Trailhead — provide residents with thoughtfully curated interior expressions inspired by Austin's landscape, combining timeless materials, organic textures, and enduring craftsmanship. Residences start below $1 million, with signature penthouses exceeding $6 million.

Residents will enjoy direct access to one of Austin's most beloved outdoor destinations: the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake. In partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, a new on-site trailhead will connect residents directly to the lake, creating convenient access for morning runs, weekend walks, and time outdoors. The connection will be further enhanced by a new park on the property's lawn, featuring upgraded sidewalks, dedicated bikeways, and improved public access to the trail. This direct relationship with Lady Bird Lake reinforces Viceroy's commitment to creating experiences that draw residents more fully into their surroundings and the natural rhythm of the destination.

Located within walking distance of Clarksville's cafes, restaurants, and local shops, Viceroy Residences Austin offers residents a connected lifestyle designed for effortless ownership. Through locally informed programming, one-of-a-kind partnerships, and personalized service, the property will provide new ways for residents to engage with the city through a uniquely Viceroy lens.

Sales begin in August at the new sales gallery located at 504 Oakland Ave. Sales are represented by Christie's International Real Estate @properties Lone Star.

For more information about Viceroy Residences Austin, visit viceroyresidencesaustin.com and follow @viceroyresidencesaustin on social media. To learn more about Pearlstone Partners, visit pearlstonepartners.com.

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ABOUT PEARLSTONE PARTNERS

Austin-based Pearlstone Partners is a full-service real estate development firm. The company has been responsible for over $800 million in locally developed real estate and has over $900 million in its growing portfolio and pipeline. It has developed a broad range of commercial projects, including condominiums, hospitality, multifamily and mixed-use projects in some of Austin's most desirable areas, with an emphasis on urban properties in pedestrian-oriented locations. Pearlstone Partners engages in the economic development of Central Texas by creating high-quality, profitable real estate development projects. With experience managing every stage of the property development life cycle, Pearlstone is uniquely qualified to execute projects from concept through completion. For more information, visit pearlstonepartners.com.

ABOUT VICEROY HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Viceroy Hotels & Residences is a global luxury hospitality brand offering immersive stays shaped by discovery, creativity, and a strong sense of place. Each destination is designed to reflect the culture, energy, and spirit of its surroundings, from vibrant urban cities to far-flung resort escapes, creating experiences that feel both distinctly local and unmistakably Viceroy. Through thoughtful design, intuitive service, destination-driven dining, and culturally connected programming, Viceroy invites guests to engage more deeply with the world around them and experience travel in a more meaningful way. The Viceroy portfolio includes hotels, resorts, and residences in Algarve, Portugal; Los Cabos and Riviera Maya, Mexico; Snowmass, Colorado; St. Lucia, West Indies; Kopaonik, Serbia; Santa Monica, California; Chicago, Illinois; Sun Valley, Idaho and Washington, D.C., with additional hotel and real estate destinations in development globally. Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 550 hotels around the world.

For more information, visit viceroyhotelsandresorts.com and follow @viceroyhotels on social media.

SOURCE Pearlstone Partners