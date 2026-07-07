Pebble Beach Automotive Week Hosts Automobili Lamborghini's Celebration of its Miura

Historic 60th Anniversary Display Expected to Become the Largest Gathering of Miuras Ever Assembled

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This coming August, for the first time ever, Pebble Beach Golf Links will be opening its 3rd fairway in conjunction with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance for a special display curated by Automobili Lamborghini celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Miura.

A 1968 Lamborghini Miura Bertone Coupé and a 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone Coupé round the turn at the 2019 Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance. Photo Credit: Kimball Studios / Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

The display is expected to set a new world record as the largest gathering of Lamborghini Miuras ever assembled in a single location, surpassing previous gatherings for the model's 40th and 50th anniversaries. Enthusiasts attending Pebble Beach Automotive Week will have the rare opportunity to view this unprecedented collection of groundbreaking automobiles and connect with many of the world's most respected Miura cognoscenti.

"Part of what makes Pebble Beach so special is that this is where automotive history is made," said Pebble Beach Concours President Vince Finaldi. "This August, the power of Pebble will become evident again as we assemble the world's largest gathering of Miuras ever, to celebrate its 60th anniversary."

First unveiled in 1966, the Lamborghini Miura revolutionized the automotive world with its groundbreaking transverse mid-engine architecture and dramatic design, establishing the template for the modern supercar. Six decades later, it remains one of the most celebrated and coveted collector cars in existence.

The Miura display will be open to the public on Sunday, August 16, providing guests with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the evolution, preservation and enduring legacy of Lamborghini's most iconic masterpiece.

Current Lamborghini Miura owners interested in participating in the anniversary gathering are encouraged to inquire about eligibility and registration by emailing the Lamborghini Concierge at [email protected].

For additional information and tickets to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, visit pebblebeachconcours.net.

SOURCE Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance