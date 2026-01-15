Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Prepares for Transition in Leadership

Vince Finaldi Joins Team as President

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soon after the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance hosts its 75th celebration in August, this global gathering of automotive greats will undergo a significant transition. On October 1, after a remarkable tenure of 40 years at the helm, Concours Chairman Sandra Button will step back from day-to-day operational leadership and into a new role as Brand Ambassador & Strategic Advisor.

As part of that transition, and after an extensive search for Button's successor, Vince W. Finaldi joins the team today as Concours President.

Vince Finaldi in his 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Pinin Farina Spyder, which was campaigned in the 1954 Mille Milla by Scuderia Ferrari (placing 15th overall and 5th in class) and also participated in the 2012 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Photo credit: Joshua Scherling.

"It has been a great honor to lead this event in recent decades," said Button, "but it is time for the next generation of car lovers to come to the fore. Vince is a car guy through and through, and I know he has both a passion and a heart for this event. He also has a willingness to ask important questions and listen, to think deeply and work collegially, so I have every confidence that he will continue to build successfully on the great legacy of this event. I look forward to working with him in the coming months and years, doing all that I can to support him and the Concours."

Finaldi, a respected trial attorney, legal strategist, and former US Marine, grew up in the car world. His grandfather moved from Italy to the US and worked for General Motors in the 1920s, then returned home to open his own auto shop, where his sons—Vince's father among them—were employed. They subsequently opened their own auto shops in the US. From a very young age, Vince was steeped in all aspects of the car hobby, from purchase and sale to preservation and repair. Over time, he became an ardent collector of significant historical automobiles, auto books, and automobilia. In recent years, as he began to transition away from his full-time law practice to devote more time to cars, Finaldi opened his own auto shop, Finaldi, Inc., in the Monterey Bay area. That pursuit will now be put on hold as he takes on the responsibility of overseeing the world's leading collector car competition.

Replacing Button, who is often cited as one of the most influential people in the collector car world, will not be easy. Under her tenure, the Pebble Beach Concours has consistently ranked as the top event of its kind in the world. She strengthened the leadership team, instituting both a Selection Committee and an Advisory Board. She increased the range of cars shown on the Concours show field, added events, and expanded its reach globally.

"I look forward to working diligently with both the Pebble Beach Concours and Pebble Beach Company teams, including Sandra and Martin Button, to build on the legacy of the Concours, ensuring it remains the pinnacle concours, while also continuing to increase its charitable giving," said Finaldi.

Finaldi continued, "I don't foresee major changes. That said, the Concours is not a static event. It evolves constantly because cars are always changing, tastes change, and new events spring up, and Sandra has done a masterful job at anticipating and supporting important changes to keep the Concours at the forefront of motoring events while honoring its storied past. That philosophy will continue, and I look forward to working with the Concours Selection Committee, our Advisory Board, entrants, judges, volunteers, sponsors and our team to continue to seek opportunities to enhance this iconic event."

For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours, visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net .

About Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance

First conducted in 1950, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance® (www.pebblebeachconcours.net) has grown to be the world's premier celebration of the automobile. Only the most beautiful and historic cars are invited to appear on the famed 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links®, and connoisseurs of art and style gather to admire these masterpieces. Charitable donations raised by Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance® now total over $45 million. Related events include Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance® presented by Rolex, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™ presented by Alliant Private Client, and Pebble Beach® Auctions presented by Gooding Christie's. Pebble Beach®, Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach RetroAuto™, Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum™, and Pebble Beach® Automotive Week are trademarks, service marks and trade dress of Pebble Beach Company. All rights reserved. For more information, please call 831-622-1700 or visit pebblebeachconcours.net.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, Del Monte™ Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™ and Pebble Beach Golf Academy™. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

SOURCE Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance