Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Welcomes Two New Advisors

Enthusiasts Todd Blue and Tom Peck Join Concours Advisory Board

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is pleased to announce that it is adding two new members to its Advisory Board: Todd Blue and Tom Peck. Both are successful businessmen and passionate auto enthusiasts, and both have a strong desire to help the Concours set the bar for car events long into the future and raise even more for charity.

"Todd and Tom are not only devoted participants at this event, they are true partners," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "They have each stepped forward to suggest and help us implement creative ways to expand our reach in the automotive world and increase the funds we raise for charity."

Their addition to the board is also supported by Vince Finaldi, who steps into the role of Concours Chairman this fall: "I look forward to benefiting from their experience, advice and guidance as we continue to lead the Concours past this year's 75th event, elevating, innovating and growing as the flagship event for automotive enthusiasts and manufacturers for many years to come."

As a boy growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Todd Blue dreamed of seeing great cars—and then his dad brought home a used brown 1979 Porsche 911SC Targa, bringing the dream to life. "It wasn't fancy or flashy," says Blue, "but I thought it was the coolest thing ever."

Fast forward several years: After graduating from The George Washington University with a degree in international business and time spent as a metals trader and real estate developer, Blue began to buy and sell postwar European sports cars and American classics while building his own collection. Immediately after the Great Recession, he bought a Porsche dealership. A Lamborghini dealership followed, then those of Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, McLaren and BMW. Very soon, Blue owned and led a large national luxury auto group.

By this time, Blue was living the car life, going on rallies and seeking to share great cars at various concours.

He notes that, early on, in addition to his father, David, he was fortunate to find a great mentor in Jim Patterson who "took me under his wing and taught me about the special, incredible, over-the-top, aspirational nature of showing cars at Pebble Beach. Jim opened my eyes to Pebble, showing me that it is the pinnacle in the car world." Patterson has since recorded three Best of Show wins at this competition.

Blue has attended the Pebble Beach Concours every year since 2003, even though he didn't show cars until 2023 and 2024, after selling IndiGO Auto Group. He first showed a 1972 Porsche 916 Karmann Coupe and then a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet, placing Second in Class on both occasions. He has now formed a new boutique luxury dealership group—LAPIS Automotive, with franchises for Porsche, Audi, Land Rover, Honda, Ferrari and Mercedes. While representing great brands is what Blue does for his vocation, he now "knows the feeling of what it means to make it to the promised land" in his avocation. "Making it to the podium as an entrant at the Pebble Beach Concours was as special as it gets; I am really proud of that accomplishment."

Because he wouldn't feel right competing with his customers now that he is overseeing a new auto group, Blue worked with the Concours in 2025 to establish The Lap of Luxury Award presented by LAPIS, which is awarded to the ultimate luxury car at the event. Most recently, Blue has agreed to join the Concours' Advisory Board, bringing his connections to the automotive marketplace and luxury manufacturers as well as his experience building, marketing, and protecting brands: "I am excited to be a part of something that I truly love and that is doing good in the world."

Blue lives in Houston with his wife Karen. Todd and Karen have three adult children.

Tom Peck grew up in Long Beach, where some of his earliest automotive memories were formed watching cars cruise along the boulevard near a friend's home. "They had to pass through a slow 30 mph zone, so we could see them all," he recalls. "It didn't take me long to realize that I was drawn to the sports cars—the Corvettes and cars like them. Occasionally a Ferrari would pass by, and I was captivated—not only by the sound, but by the design, the fact that they were handcrafted in Italy, and their racing pedigree. I fell in love with Ferraris at an early age." Yet it would be decades before Tom acquired a Ferrari of his own.

His father, Tom Peck Sr., co-founded a company specializing in flooring and tile products, and Tom soon joined the family business. As Custom Building Products grew into a national industry leader, earning numerous patents, introducing innovative products, and employing more than 1,500 people across the country, Tom steadily advanced through the organization. He ultimately succeeded his father as President and CEO, later serving as Chairman before retiring.

Alongside building a successful business, Tom raised four children.

During those years, Tom had little time or discretionary resources for cars, but that changed about two decades ago with the sale of the company and the transition of his children into adulthood. He purchased his first Ferrari, then several more—but quickly realized that simply collecting cars was not what inspired him: "I wanted to find cars that had been neglected or overlooked and bring them back to life. I wanted to experience the challenges, the discoveries, and ultimately the satisfaction of the restoration process."

While he readily admits he is not the person turning the wrenches or applying the paint, he immerses himself in the historical research behind every project: "I really enjoy digging deeply into the history of my cars—not only tracing ownership records, but uncovering the details, stories, and unique characteristics that give each car its personality."

About a dozen years ago, Tom acquired a Ferrari that arrived largely disassembled. Following its painstaking restoration, friends encouraged him to submit it for consideration at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Although he joked that gaining acceptance seemed "harder than getting to the moon," the car was invited to the 2015 event, where it went on to win its class. Since then, Tom has returned to the show field with five additional automobiles.

He recently entered a striking orange-and-gray 1954 Ferrari 375 MM Ghia Coupé, a crowd favorite that attracted admirers throughout the day—and Tom was there to talk with them all. "Whether I win an award or not, it's rewarding to share the car. Pebble Beach has introduced me to countless people. Cars create friendships and connections, and that's one of the things I value most about being here."

Tom accepted a position on the Concours Advisory Board because he believes "giving back is an obligation for anyone who has the ability to do so." In accord with that philosophy, he recently established a challenge grant designed to encourage additional Pebble Beach Concours charitable contributions, matching significant gifts up to one million dollars: "What I love is that 100 percent of the donations to Concours charities go directly to those who need them. The funds aren't consumed by layers of administration or advertising budgets. And I know Martin and Sandra Button are personally committed to ensuring every dollar is used thoughtfully and effectively."

Advisory Board members help to steer the direction of the Concours, offering input and insight as needed regarding automotive trends, the changing interests of enthusiasts, challenges facing the auto and restoration industries, and charitable giving. Current members include Camilla Brauer, John Clinard, Bob Cole, Bruce Meyer and David Sydorick.

The 75th celebration of the Pebble Beach Concours will pay tribute to its historic ties in racing as well as the many "first-ever" gatherings of cars that have made it famous, and it will feature cars ranging from early American Speedsters to Ferraris and Japanese race cars. For more information and for tickets, go to www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

SOURCE Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance