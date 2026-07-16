Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Reveals Official Poster Collection for Its 75th Celebration

Stealing the spotlight on our Concours poster are all three legendary Alfa Romeo BATs approaching the Awards Ramp, depicted in striking detail, highlighting both their sculptural beauty and the legacy they continue to inspire. First united at the Pebble Beach Concours in 1989, Alfa Romeo's visionary 1900 Berlina Aerodinamica Tecnica (BAT) series pushed the boundaries of automotive design in the early 1950s, studying the effects of drag to achieve the lowest possible aerodynamic resistance. The three BATs (shown left to right: BAT 9, BAT 7, and BAT 5) captivated enthusiasts and constructor Nuccio Bertone alike, who saw a rare glimpse of all his creations together for the first time. This year the BATs return to Pebble Beach, once again united in a historic gathering that underscores Pebble Beach's role in bringing together extraordinary cars and reminds us that some of the most extraordinary automotive creations are born when imagination is allowed to run free.

The Road Racing Poster

This year, the Pebble Beach Concours celebrates its origins with a first-ever commemorative poster, honoring the historic Pebble Beach Road Races that inspired the event's founding. The races themselves were run on a scenic 1.8-mile road circuit through Del Monte Forest, quickly earning a reputation as one of America's premier postwar motorsport events. On the twisting roads of this famed circuit, drivers tested skill and nerve as spectators lined the route. Leading a Porsche-engined Cooper (the "Pooper") around a bend, the road racing poster celebrates one such competitor, the 1955 OSCA MT4-TN Barchetta driven by Ernie McAfee in the 1956 Pebble Beach Road Races. Lightweight and agile, the Italian sports car featured a sculpted red body that curved tightly over the chassis and an open cockpit designed purely for competition.

The Tour d'Elegance Poster

The Ferrari 375 America was introduced in the early 1950s as Ferrari's premier grand touring model, powered by a large Lampredi V12 and often clothed in custom coachwork by Italy's leading design houses. The 1954 Ferrari 375 America Vignale Cabriolet received a unique open-body design from Alfredo Vignale, distinguished by its dramatic proportions, wraparound windscreen, and five-gill vents flowing into the rear fenders. Rounding a bend on California's Highway 1 with the iconic Bixby Bridge in the background, this is the only cabriolet among the 12 Ferrari 375 America examples ever built. It is also one of only three Ferrari cabriolets of the 1950s fitted with a 4.5-liter or larger engine.

Since Ferrari's first appearance at the Pebble Beach Concours in 1951, well over 900 have been hosted, traditionally making up two or three Ferrari classes. On this occasion, the Concours will feature Chinetti and NART competition cars and Vignale-bodied road cars.

Event posters will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, August 12, at The Vault at RetroAuto and the Info Booth in Concours Village. On Concours Sunday, August 16, posters will also be available at the Main Entry Point. Posters will remain on sale until 6 p.m. on Sunday at all three locations. Posters will be for sale at $50 each or $95 for the complete set of all three versions. Following the event, any remaining posters will be offered online at theconcoursstore.com/collections.

For additional information and tickets to the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, visit pebblebeachconcours.net.

SOURCE Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance