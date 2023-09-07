Pedal Pub Charlotte Launching Third Bike to Meet Customer Demand

News provided by

Pedal Pub

07 Sep, 2023, 07:43 ET

With Uptown and Historic South End routes growing in popularity, an additional party bike will hit the streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2021 and voted Charlotte's Best Attraction in things to do by the Charlotte Observer in 2022, Pedal Pub Charlotte continues to grow. In September, they'll add a third 16-seat party bike to their fleet, offering more opportunities to experience a fun-filled tour of the city.

Pedal Pub Charlotte debuted as North Carolina residents began to come out of pandemic-related shutdowns with an increasing desire for experiences with friends, families and coworkers. The company hasn't looked back.

"We continue to hear that riders love the idea of being in their own personal parade," said Pedal Pub Charlotte owner Ashley Bottero. "Our bikes are still a novelty in Charlotte, and on every route, our riders have amazing experiences with people in the streets waving, dancing along and taking photos and videos."

People can choose between two different routes. In Uptown, highlights include pedaling past professional sports stadiums for the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Knights with a stop at the French Quarter where riders have a choice of the area's best bars and restaurants to check out. The Historic South End route offers a variety of stops, a perfect way to personalize the experience for lovers of craft cocktails, breweries or arcade bars.

"We have incredible pilots that really make the experience special for our guests," said Bottero. "We have a lot of repeat customers, in part, because we are able to make every ride unique thanks to our many great bar partners."

Pedal Pub started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and now has more than 60 franchised and licensed locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit PedalPub.com/charlotte-nc. You can follow Pedal Pub Charlotte on Facebook and Instagram.

About Pedal Pub:
Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 licensed and franchised locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. More about the brand, locations and book a tour at http://www.pedalpub.com/ and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

Media Contact: Chris Woodard
Phone Number: 612-351-8316
Email: [email protected]
Website: pedalpub.com

SOURCE Pedal Pub

Also from this source

Break Out the Cowboy Hats and Country Music on a Nashville Pedal Tavern Tour

Pedal Pub Baton Rouge Launches New Fall Experiences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.