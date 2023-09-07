Pedal Pub Charlotte Launching Third Bike to Meet Customer Demand

With Uptown and Historic South End routes growing in popularity, an additional party bike will hit the streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2021 and voted Charlotte's Best Attraction in things to do by the Charlotte Observer in 2022 , Pedal Pub Charlotte continues to grow. In September, they'll add a third 16-seat party bike to their fleet, offering more opportunities to experience a fun-filled tour of the city.

Pedal Pub Charlotte debuted as North Carolina residents began to come out of pandemic-related shutdowns with an increasing desire for experiences with friends, families and coworkers. The company hasn't looked back.

"We continue to hear that riders love the idea of being in their own personal parade," said Pedal Pub Charlotte owner Ashley Bottero. "Our bikes are still a novelty in Charlotte, and on every route, our riders have amazing experiences with people in the streets waving, dancing along and taking photos and videos."

People can choose between two different routes. In Uptown, highlights include pedaling past professional sports stadiums for the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Knights with a stop at the French Quarter where riders have a choice of the area's best bars and restaurants to check out. The Historic South End route offers a variety of stops, a perfect way to personalize the experience for lovers of craft cocktails, breweries or arcade bars.

"We have incredible pilots that really make the experience special for our guests," said Bottero. "We have a lot of repeat customers, in part, because we are able to make every ride unique thanks to our many great bar partners."

Pedal Pub started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and now has more than 60 franchised and licensed locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit PedalPub.com/charlotte-nc . You can follow Pedal Pub Charlotte on Facebook and Instagram .

About Pedal Pub:

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 licensed and franchised locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. More about the brand, locations and book a tour at http://www.pedalpub.com/ and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

