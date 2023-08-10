Pedal Pub Offers Half-priced Rides with Pedal Pub Twin Cities This Month

It's an August blitz! Choose from routes in Minneapolis and St. Paul for hours of fun

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Take advantage of the last few months of summer with Pedal Pub Twin Cities' August Blitz! Throughout the month of August, get half off your ride in Minneapolis and St. Paul when you book a tour for Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Routes run in Minneapolis through downtown, North Loop and Northeast or in downtown St. Paul.

Pedal Pub Twin Cities offers customizable tours for each group with stops at bars, breweries, wineries, historical landmarks and more. Riders can also choose to make it a competition and play trivia or take part in Amazing Race-style scavenger hunts while taking in the sights of the city.

"We really want to bring family, friends and co-workers together to have a good time, and there's no better place to do that than a Pedal Pub," Pedal Pub Twin Cities General Manager Anthony Johnson said.

You can also take in the last baseball games of the season with a ride to Minnesota Twins and St. Paul Saints games. Tours will take family, friends and coworkers to bar stops and drop them off at the gates to cheer on the home team.

Pedal Pub Twin Cities continues to expand the routes available to riders, offering tours in St. Paul this summer for the first time in seven years. All tours will run through October, weather permitting.

Started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pedal Pub now has more than 60 franchised and licensed locations across North America. For more information and booking, visit pedalpub.com/locations/ . Follow Pedal Pub Twin Cities on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Pedal Pub:

Pedal Pub was founded in 2007. As a leader in the experiential tourism industry, Pedal Pub provides guests with a uniquely fun, social and exciting two-hour experience. The brand has over 60 franchised and licensed locations open and operating throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more about the brand, locations and booking a tour at www.pedalpub.com and visit pedalpub.com/franchising/ to find out more about franchise ownership.

Media Contact: Megan Hoffman

Phone Number: 612-351-8686

Email: [email protected]

Website: pedalpub.com/twin-cities-mn

SOURCE Pedal Pub