Pedia.com For Sale: A Historic Domain Name & Trademarks Offered by VPN.com

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com, a leading entity in the premium domain name brokerage industry, has just announced a historic offer by listing the domain name, intellectual property (IP), registered trademarks of "Pedia" and "PediaNetwork," and business of Pedia.com for sale.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in the domain brokerage field. Pedia.com is a once in a lifetime offer for the right patron to acquire domain name rights, IP, trademarks, and business in a single transaction for a high-value, organic, aged, and historic domain that has over 2,000 other domain names pointing at it, creating an authoritative, organic SEO profile.

"Pedia.com is one of the best and oldest five-letter domain names currently available, and it comes with the attached offerings of the IP, US trademarks and business," said Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com. "We're thrilled to be offering yet another win-win situation for buyers, and we couldn't be happier to represent the seller, as they aim to make domain name history managed by VPN.com."

Pedia.com is a prime domain name due to its simplicity, memorability, and the proven branding opportunities across the Internet. It is the most versatile domain that caters to all sectors, including Education, Encyclopedic, Medicine, and so much more.

"This sale is not an everyday occurrence. This listing represents a historic moment, offering a transformative asset to the highest bidder," Gargiulo added. "The buyer of Pedia.com stands to acquire not just a domain name, but also the associated IP, trademarks and proven operating model. This 'total' acquisition package provides an edge in brand protection, positioning, and established operating model not previously available at any price."

VPN.com has a reputation for facilitating successful transactions involving premium domain names. A highlight, the announcement of brokering Hit.com, echoes its expertise in handling high-value assets in the digital space.

Recently, VPN.com also announced the sale of University.com with "The Real World" and Syed Hussani. The deal was later announced by Andrew Tate on Twitter which reached over 23 million views.

In light of these historic domains and successes, VPN.com has expressed great enthusiasm towards facilitating a smooth transaction for Pedia.com.

These successes serve as a testament to the company's expertise in handling premium domain transactions.

"The listing of Pedia.com's domain name, IP, and trademarks for sale is a significant event in the domain industry," Gargiulo commented.

The Pedia.com domain and IP are expected to sell promptly. Submit your offer or inquiry directly to the company by emailing: [email protected]

About Pedia.com

Previous to its sale, the mission of Pedia® and the PediaNetwork® was to provide consumers with verified, reliable information about various products and services. The Pedia® published consumer information encyclopedias on products and services, as well as the companies that provided them. Pedia® and the PediaNetwork® are 100% consumer aligned, 100% transparent and fully embrace radical truth and service.

About VPN.com

VPN.com is a pioneer in domain brokerage, managing a portfolio of premium domain names. Its mission is to help entrepreneurs and brands acquire the best domain names for their vision. The company also excels in cyber and internet research, aiming to protect and inform internet users worldwide.

Other premium domain names that are currently for sale include: Ninja.com, Product.com, 445.com, and Lug.com.

VPN.com also represents Premium Buyers needing stealth domain broker acquisition assistance.

To learn about VPN Domain Brokers, please visit: https://vpn.com/domains

To learn about current buy requests at VPN, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains/request

To learn more about finding a great domain broker, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2019/04/17/how-to-find-a-great-domain-name-broker/

See more from VPN.com on Forbes at: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/people/michaelgargiulo/

To learn more about VPN.com, please visit: https://globenewswire.com/search?organization=VPN.com

VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands acquire and broker the best domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains and an end-user of a premium domain, VPN.com prides itself on the $1 million domain name it operates with, showing other visionaries what's possible. Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN.com can be your domain broker today at: vpn.com/domains

For media and interview inquiries, please email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Michael Gargiulo

+1-855-VPN-FAST

[email protected]

SOURCE VPN.com