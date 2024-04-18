ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that marks a significant milestone in the domain brokerage field, VPN.com , a leader in premium domain name brokerage, has announced the offering of the domain Pedia.com . This historic offering includes the domain name, the intellectual property (IP), the registered trademarks of "Pedia" and "PediaNetwork," and the associated "Pedia Effect" business model.

The Pedia.com White Paper is published this week outlining Pedia.com, the PediaNetwork.com and the "Pedia Effect" for prospective investors.

In a world facing the "Perfect Storm" of AI's seismic effects on search, social, and selling, governmental regulations seemingly everywhere and the demise of third-party cookies, the consequences of all these moving parts colliding at speed will force marketers ever farther from their consumers – at risk of being removed from the choosing and buying process altogether. Marketers do not have the size to establish a seat at the "AI table," seats that will be occupied by the same mega-monopolies financed by the marketers in the last go-round. And despite any talk of "marketers AI opportunities," marketers will be relegated to the "crumbs" that fall from the AI table, just like last time.

"Pedia.com, with its deep-rooted presence on the internet, offers a rare opportunity for visionaries and marketers who want to harness the proven power of the 'Pedia Effect's' next evolution of 'credibility marketing' to defend against any negative AI repercussions, and create a powerful, permanent direct connection to consumers that insulates marketers from any future AI-driven disruptions forever," commented Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.com .

The " Pedia Effect " represents the revolutionary approach to building trust and credibility online by moving closer to consumers and removing all middlemen. In an age where credibility, trust and privacy have taken a beating, Pedia.com stands as a beacon for brands seeking to maximize their direct "point-of-need" connection with consumers. The domain's association with educational and authoritative content has made it synonymous with trustworthiness and reliability, attributes increasingly rare in an AI-driven landscape.

"The offer of Pedia.com by VPN.com is not just about acquiring a domain ; it's about investing in a proven asset that offers unique advantages in the digital marketplace," Gargiulo explained. "With over 2,000 domain names pointing towards it, Pedia.com boasts an authoritative, organic SEO profile that is unmatched. This creates a solid foundation for any entity looking to leverage the 'Pedia Effect' to automatically maximize credibility."

As consumer expectations shift towards authenticity and transparency, the demand for credible online spaces has never been higher. Pedia.com offers a unique solution to this modern marketing challenge, providing a platform for direct, credible engagement with consumers.

Invitation to Visionaries

The "Pedia Effect" represents a landmark moment in the evolution of digital marketing. As marketers connect directly with consumers, where credibility is king, Pedia.com offers a unique opportunity to set a new standard for digital engagement. This is more than a transaction; it's a strategic investment in the future of marketing.

For more information about Pedia.com and to explore this opportunity further, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains/request

About Pedia.com

The mission of Pedia® and the PediaNetwork® was to prove the existence, viability, and growth of the "Pedia Effect '' model in the real world by providing consumers with truthful information across all market segments. From the single entrepreneur "1-man-band" all the way up to Wikipedia's thousands of volunteer content providers/editors, the "Pedia Effect'' in all its forms has been proven over 20+ years. Consumers believe what's in a "Pedia" – they can't help it. And building the first "commercial Wikipedia '' by replacing the academic, volunteer, non-profit, non-advertising weaknesses creates the most powerful marketing platform in history.

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands acquire and broker the best domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains and an end-user of a premium domain, VPN.com prides itself on the $1 million domain name it operates with while showing other visionaries what is possible.

