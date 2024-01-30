PEEPS® Brand Invites Fans to Stay in the First-Ever "PEEPS® Sweet Suite"

In addition to the stay, guests will be offered a truly 'V.I.PEEP' experience at the PEEPS® Headquarters in Bethlehem, PA, including the opportunity to taste freshly hatched PEEPS® Marshmallow and snag Instagrammable photo opps, including the possibility of seeing the iconic PEEPSMOBILE® or PEEPS® Chick mascot!

The PEEPS® Sweet Suite is the perfect getaway for families, couples, and fans of all ages looking to add a little extra sweetness to their springtime celebrations. Reservations for the PEEPS® Sweet Suite are now available to book starting at $159, with a limited number of stays running from Mar. 18, 2024 through Mar. 29, 2024 at Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton in Easton, PA. Fans can visit the Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton site to book one- or two-night stays today.

"The PEEPS® Brand has been a part of our fans' Easter celebrations for more than seven decades, and we are thrilled to partner with Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton to offer an unforgettable experience to make this Easter unlike any other," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "The PEEPS® Sweet Suite and V.I.PEEP experience were designed to give our loyal fans a closer look into the magical world of PEEPS®, where every detail is a nod to the fun and nostalgia of our iconic marshmallow candies. We know our fans will love the PEEPS® Sweet Suite as much as we do!"

The PEEPS® Sweet Suite features custom-made PEEPS® décor and a complimentary array of classic fan-favorite PEEPS® Marshmallow candies, including all of the new flavors from the 2024 Marshmallow lineup! For each stay, guests will be able to take home a selection of PEEPS® branded merchandise including PEEPS® plushies, slippers, bathrobes and more to enjoy with their loved ones throughout the Easter season.

"When we were approached to partner with the PEEPS® Brand to bring the Sweet Suite to life, it was an absolute no brainer!" said Bryan Reichelt, General Manager Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton. "The PEEPS® Sweet Suite isn't just a place to stay, it's a charming destination that captures the joy of the season, aligning perfectly with our signature hospitality and mission to make every guest's visit extraordinary."

There are plenty of family-friendly activities just a hop, skip and a jump away from the PEEPS® Sweet Suite. PEEPS®-lovers can head to The Farm & Table nearby to enjoy limited-edition PEEPS® pancakes and latte creations! Along with checking out local restaurants and hotspots in downtown Easton and Bethlehem, guests can enjoy creative, family-friendly activities at the Crayola Experience, explore the National Canal Museum, take a scenic stroll along the Delaware River and even visit the historic Sigal Museum! Whether it's arts, history, or outdoor adventures, Easton offers a variety of experiences for everyone in the family.

Visit the Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton site to be one of the first to stay in the PEEPS® Sweet Suite! For additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season, visit www.peepsbrand.com and follow PEEPS® Brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook!

To download more high-res images and b-roll of the PEEPS® Sweet Suite, click here.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

About Home2 Suites by Hilton



Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest growing brands in Hilton's history, is a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and home-like amenities for cost-conscious guests and their pets. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers complimentary hot breakfast, innovative and customizable guestroom designs, laundry and fitness areas, free Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces and pet-friendly environments. Home2 Suites by Hilton has more than 630 open hotels with more than 700 in development. Experience a positive stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton by booking at home2suites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/home2suites, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton is owned and operated by High Hotels, an affiliate of High Real Estate Group based in Lancaster, PA.

About High Hotels

High Hotels Ltd. develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning select-service and extended-stay hotels in the mid-Atlantic region. The family-owned company's properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve Harrisburg West (3), Lancaster (3), Center Valley-Easton (3), and York (2), PA.; Ewing (2), and Mt. Laurel, N.J. An affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC based in Lancaster, PA., High Hotels is recognized as an industry leader and has received many awards for excellent customer service and quality. In 2023, High Hotels celebrated 35 years in business. More information is available at www.HighHotels.com or 717.293.4446.

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections