Peer Ledger and Alitheon Ensure Authenticity and ESG Traceability in Precious Metals, Luxury and Consumer Goods, and Beyond

BELLEVUE, Wash. and HALIFAX, NS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alitheon, an optical AI technology company, and Peer Ledger, the responsible supply chain company, have integrated Alitheon's patented FeaturePrint® technology into Peer Ledger's patented MIMOSI™ Connect platform. The combined solution will provide seamless no-touch authenticity verification and traceability for many types of industrial and consumer products along the chain of custody, ensuring their integrity.

An urgent use case for the partnered platforms is to prevent conflict financing. Illegal activity surrounding gold bullion is a problem that continues to grow, with misled and uninformed dealers requesting greater tracking, tracing, and authentication tools. Alitheon's FeaturePrint provides bullion refiners with a unique identifier – or digital fingerprint – as an added security feature for their bars. The automatic documentation of inspection and in-field authentication events and their results on the integrated MIMOSI and FeaturePrint platforms is yet another winning governance feature of the most widely applicable trust platforms for supply chains on the market today.

"With the rise of digital commerce and globally distributed suppliers, products are ever more susceptible to illegal activity and ESG non-compliance. With IP theft leading to negative environmental impacts, illegal child labor, and financial losses, companies and consumers need to be able to trust the provenance of the products they buy and their associated data," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Alitheon. "The Alitheon - Peer Ledger solution builds upon the strengths of both companies to offer that high degree of trust."

MIMOSI Connect, a comprehensive Digital Product Passport platform using cloud, blockchain, AI, GPS and IoT technologies, gives companies a trusted, permanent record of validated transactions, documents and ESG metrics across the entire supply chain to support responsible sourcing and due diligence. Integrating FeaturePrint into MIMOSI Connect creates an additional layer of proven trust for supply chains to mitigate environmental and human rights risks.

"Peer Ledger now enables industries to authenticate any type of consumer or industrial product from its MIMOSI Connect Digital Product Passport (DPP) platform with just the use of a photo via our elegant integration with Alitheon's FeaturePrint Optical-AI platform. The efficiencies and ESG risk reductions are enormous," said Dawn Jutla, founder and co-CEO of Peer Ledger. "Peer Ledger's and Alitheon's game-changing integration is attractive to the trio of regulators enforcing new ESG regulations, organizations facing a tsunami of new global ESG compliance reporting, and consumers' desire for responsibly produced, environmentally healthy goods."

MIMOSI Connect is interoperable and supports any ESG standard, tracks product life cycle events and collects investor-grade, high-quality verified ESG data from extraction to transfer and transport, transformation, distribution, retail, recycling and end-of-life along all types of product supply chains. The FeaturePrint integration enables industries to easily and irrefutably authenticate and trace physical goods along their supply chains and throughout the life of the product, thereby ensuring physical and digital provenance. Moreover, these events are made almost immediately visible to authorized parties thereby further improving governance.

About Alitheon

Alitheon® is a Bellevue, Washington-based leader in advanced optical AI and creator of FeaturePrint®, a patented system connecting the physical and digital worlds via a secure and immutable link. FeaturePrint digitizes for items and products, what fingerprints are for people – a one-of-a-kind, unique identifier that does not require you to mark, modify or add anything to the item. Using just a camera, FeaturePrinting enables authentication, identification and traceability of individual items out of millions of similar objects. With FeaturePrint, counterfeits are avoided, misidentification of parts is eliminated, and the use of wrong products is minimized. FeaturePrint is currently used for numerous track, trace and authentication purposes across automotive, pharmaceuticals, aerospace & defense, medical equipment, precious metals, and luxury goods and collectibles.

About Peer Ledger

Peer Ledger is an innovative Canada-based technology leader in advanced distributed systems and the creator of MIMOSI™ Connect, a patented digital product passport platform that enables businesses to record, validate and reconcile the provenance, transformation, journey, and sustainability of materials and processes used to create their products. MIMOSI™ captures Scope 3 carbon emissions and other ESG metrics in companies' supply chains. MIMOSI™ is used or is being successfully piloted in automotive, chemicals, food, gold, steel, and retail supply chains.

