Peerless-AV® Introduces LED Video Wall Configurator

From stadiums to control rooms, retail, corporate, and more, the LED Video Wall Configurator eases integration planning for any application. This complements the start to finish support provided by Peerless-AV's LED video wall integration program, SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV. Through this program and the new configurator, customers benefit from a dedicated team of experts along with high-quality custom solutions and the tools to simplify the whole process.

The new LED Video Wall Configurator allows users to simply and easily design an LED video wall and request a quote for a mount. When users are unsure of the video wall size needed, they can input room dimensions and explore different scenarios until they find the solution that meets their needs.

Then, they can continue through to request pricing, and all quotes will be stored for future reference. The configurator will also provide useful information such as mount weight, video wall power consumption, and video wall display resolution.

"With the implementation of LED Video Walls steadily growing across multiple industries, we wanted to simplify the design process and offer a solution that fits the needs of integrators and audiences alike," said Chad Gebhardt, Senior Product Manager, Peerless-AV. "As the only mount manufacturer to offer a video wall configurator, we are able to provide our customers with the tools needed for both planning and executing video walls, saving time and costs."

To best meet users' needs, Peerless-AV's configurator offers a variety of displays to choose from, not limiting options based on brand. If the display users seek is not listed, they can manually enter their display specifications and begin designing a configuration.

In addition to creating a configuration and requesting a quote, the user will be able to get a closer look at Peerless-AV's offerings, increasing their education around the tools needed for the most superb installation.

For more information about Peerless-AV's LED Video Wall Configurator, please visit: ledconfigurator.peerless-av.com.

To learn more about Peerless-AV's newly launched LED video wall integration program, SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV, please visit: peerless-av.com/SEAMLESS.

