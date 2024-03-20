PEET'S COFFEE BLOOMS WITH FLAVOR THIS SPRING, SOWING NEW PLANT-BASED DELIGHTS

Peet's Coffee Unveils a Fresh Spring Menu Showcasing the flavors of Honey Almond and a New Breakfast Burrito, Alongside Spring Promotions and an Adventure Giveaway in Partnership with Yosemite

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has sprung! Temperatures are on the rise, clocks are jumping an hour forward, and Peet's Coffee is dropping its new Spring Menu plus an exciting giveaway. Embracing the fresh, vibrant energy of the season, the craft coffee icon will have coffee lovers buzzing.

Embracing the fresh, vibrant energy of the season, Peet's Coffee will have coffee lovers buzzing.

It's the honey. Step into a Peet's coffeebar, and its new-for-spring Honey Almond Latte with Almond Milk will be taking a star turn. Think sweet and nutty flavors all in one. For matcha lovers, Peet's is also debuting a Honey Almond Matcha Latte with Almond Milk. Plus almond meets cold brew in Peet's new Almond Cold Brew Oat Latte. And if you are wondering whether balmier weather and burritos go together, you have an answer. Along with its honey almond sip sensations, Peet's is dropping an all-new plant-based Southwest Breakfast Burrito that wraps up the savory flavors of the Southwest that are delish any time of the day.

"After a winter that never seemed to end, who isn't ready for a little spring in their coffee," said Jessica Buttimer, VP of Brand at Peet's Coffee. "At Peet's, we are coffee for coffee people whatever the season, and with coffee-forward blends and flavors that are irresistibly good; we're excited to bring this lineup of new menu delights into the world."

Spring Menu Selects:

Honey Almond Latte with Almond Milk: Our Honey Almond Latte with Almond Milk infuses sweet and nutty flavors into rich Peet's Espresso Forte ® and almond milk. Available hot or iced.

Our Honey Almond Latte with Almond Milk infuses sweet and nutty flavors into rich Peet's Espresso Forte and almond milk. Honey Almond Matcha Latte with Almond Milk: Ceremonial grade matcha is steamed with almond milk before it's infused with honey and almond flavored syrups: a matcha lover's dream. Available hot or iced.

Ceremonial grade matcha is steamed with almond milk before it's infused with honey and almond flavored syrups: a matcha lover's dream. Almond Cold Brew Oat Latte: Velvety oat milk is frothed to perfection and infused with nutty almond flavored syrup before being layered with double strength Cold Brew. Available iced.

Velvety oat milk is frothed to perfection and infused with nutty almond flavored syrup before being layered with double strength Cold Brew. Anniversary Blend: Rich chocolate notes and plush texture from Colombia meet Burundi's juicy pomegranate and floral aromatics for a cup that's fruit-forward with a velvety finish.

Rich chocolate notes and plush texture from meet juicy pomegranate and floral aromatics for a cup that's fruit-forward with a velvety finish. Southwest Breakfast Burrito: Savory plant-based chorizo, JUST Egg™, and Violife cheddar wrapped in a tortilla with southwestern flavors—black beans, corn, potatoes, salsa verde, and green chiles. Made without eggs. Made without dairy.

Savory plant-based chorizo, JUST Egg™, and Violife cheddar wrapped in a tortilla with southwestern flavors—black beans, corn, potatoes, salsa verde, and green chiles. Everything Plant-Based Sandwich: Savory Beyond Breakfast Sausage® layered with fluffy JUST Egg™ and melty vegan cheddar on an everything bagel thin. 21 grams of protein. Made without eggs. Made without dairy.

And thinking of everything, Peet's is bringing an LTO Honey Almond Blend to grocery stores nationwide and to peets.com, which is available in 10 oz ground bags and 10ct K-Cups. The naturally flavored single-origin Brazil coffee boasts notes of honey and toasted almond, and finishes off with a velvety indulgence, so you can brew like a barista at home.

Spring Promotions for International Day of Happiness

To celebrate the launch of the Peet's Coffee Spring Menu, which happens to fall on the International Day of Happiness, Peet's Coffee will also offer spring promotions to bring everyone a little more joy. Peet's will promote happiness with a $3 flat fee for new Spring LTO beverages on launch day, March 20, followed by a Happy Hours Buy One Get One Free Offer on new Spring LTO beverages from 12 p.m. to close over the weekend from March 23 - March 24.

Adventure Giveaway with Yosemite (Open until March 22)

This spring, Peet's is partnering with the Yosemite Conservancy and Yosemite Hospitality and is ready to help you ignite your inner explorer. Peet's will offer one lucky winner a two-night lodging certificate, a custom Yosemite adventure package, a national park pass, and everything they'll need for the ultimate coffee-fueled camping experience. Plus, Peet's will award three runners-up with a national parks pass for endless nature adventures and a Peet's gift subscription. Open now, visit Peet's on Instagram by March 22 to view the rules and enter to win the chance to pack your bags and brew up some memories!

"As the warmth of spring calls us outdoors, Peet's is thrilled to fuel your thirst for adventure with our Yosemite giveaway," says Buttimer. "Teaming up with The Yosemite Conservancy, we're pumped to whisk Peet's fans away to soak in its breathtaking beauty like never before."

Check out the Spring Menu, available now, at Peets.com , and visit your local Peet's to taste the new offerings and experience the Earth Day discounts.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is verified as responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X , Instagram and Facebook .

About Yosemite Conservancy

For more than 100 years, Yosemite Conservancy has been supporting the conservation of Yosemite's natural resources and helping people develop deep ties to the park. Thanks to generous donors, in recent years, we have provided more than $162 million in grants to Yosemite for more than 850 projects. and more than $200 million in overall support in the past decade alone, including securing matching funds for major projects and in-kind donations of staffing, services, and park-based programming. In 2024, we are providing $18 million in total support and funding around 60 new grants to the National Park Service for projects in the park. The Conservancy's guided adventures and art classes, volunteer opportunities, wilderness services, and bookstores help people from across the country and world connect with Yosemite. Learn more at yosemite.org .

SOURCE PEET'S COFFEE INC.