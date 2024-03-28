PEET'S COFFEE MARKS EARTH MONTH WITH SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS, EARTH DAY DISCOUNTS, AND INITIATIVES

Peet's Coffee Launches This Year's Earth Day Offerings, Spotlighting a Renewed Focus on Reusability

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From being mindful of the source of your daily coffee and food to mastering the art of recycling, Peet's knows its customers are looking for ways to reduce their footprint every day. And Peet's is right there with them to help make those small differences, one cup at a time.

As Earth Month begins, Peet's is increasing the discount for customers who bring their own cup (BYOC) to 25 cents. The BYOC discount* will be permanent across Peet's coffeebars and apply to any drink, hot or cold. In another step to reduce single-use, disposable packaging, Peet's is also officially bringing back porcelain cups. "Dine-in" cups were shelved during the pandemic, but by the end of 2024, Peet's will have reusable, porcelain "dine-in" cup options across all its locations.

In addition to the BYOC discount, Peet's is offering special discounts throughout Earth Month on select items from its Spring Menu:

An exclusive discount of $1 off for Peet's loyalty members on all Spring Menu non-dairy drinks for the duration of Earth Month (April) Spring Menu drinks include Honey Almond Latte with Almond Milk, Honey Almond Matcha Latte with Almond Milk, Almond Cold Brew Oat Latte, and an Anniversary Blend

Bundle offering of 25% off when customers order a non-dairy beverage AND a plant-based food item on Earth Day: April 22 Plant-based food items include Peet's new plant-based Southwest Breakfast Burrito and the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich.



"At Peet's, we believe that small changes lead to significant impact," said Jessica Buttimer, SVP, Brand Marketing at Peet's Coffee. "The focus on reusability is part of Peet's goal to make its packaging reusable, compostable, or recyclable by 2030. We know it's just one sip at a time but together, we really can help brew a brighter future."

Reducing Food Waste

In addition to encouraging reusability, Peet's also is committed to reducing food waste. Peet's partners with Too Good To Go, an app that's become the world's largest B2C marketplace for surplus food. Too Good To Go partners with local restaurants, bakeries, and cafes, to sell "end-of-day" food at reduced prices. Since partnering with Too Good To Go in 2021, users of the app have helped Peet's rescue more than 120,000 bags of end-of-day food.

In addition to its work with Too Good To Go, Peet's also partners with the NextGen global consortium on its Closed Loop initiatives to address single-use foodservice packaging waste.

Experience the Earth Day discounts and try the new Spring Menu offerings by visiting your local Peet's or Peets.com .

*Customers that bring their own clean cup (mug, tumbler, thermos, etc.) will receive a $0.25 discount off the menu price on any beverage except refills of drip coffee or tea. Bring your own cup program is only available for customers who order in store (not through mobile order, delivery or drive thru).

