PEET'S COFFEE TURNS WINTER BLUES INTO GOLDEN HUES WITH COFFEE-FIRST SEASONAL MENU

Peet's Coffee Will Be Serving Up Beloved Fan-Favorites As Well As Tried And True Classics With New, Coffee-First Seasonal Menu

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging from the post-holiday hustle, Peet's Coffee is here to banish those pesky winter blues and turn them into golden hues with the debut of their new Winter Menu beginning today, including the return of the Golden Caffè Latte.

Staying true to the brand's commitment to brewing coffee for coffee people, the brand's coffee-first seasonal selection is designed to elevate the coffee experience. Whether you're a devoted Espresso enthusiast or a fan of the ever-popular Golden Caffè Latte, Peet's has something special brewing for you.

As a brand known for delivering coffee with character, Peet’s Coffee has something special brewing this January.

"We've navigated the realms of Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha seasons," noted Jessica Buttimer, VP of Brand at Peet's Coffee. "Now, we enter what we consider Coffee Season."

This season Peet's fans have spoken. The Golden Caffè Latte will not only be on the seasonal menu, but it will now find a permanent home on the Peet's menu. The drink combines Espresso Forté with perfectly steamed milk and a syrup with notes of honey, turmeric and ginger.

Other classic items showcased on the Winter Menu include:

Espresso: A single shot of Espresso Forté delivers rich layers of flavor and perfect crema. Opening notes of hazelnut are followed by notes of caramel and citrus zest.

A single shot of Espresso Forté delivers rich layers of flavor and perfect crema. Opening notes of hazelnut are followed by notes of caramel and citrus zest. Traditional Cappuccino: A single shot of Espresso Forté gets a refreshing dose of microfoam for the perfect espresso to milk proportion—all served in a 6 oz. cup.

A single shot of Espresso Forté gets a refreshing dose of microfoam for the perfect espresso to milk proportion—all served in a 6 oz. cup. Caffè Macchiato: Simply satisfying, our Caffè Macchiato features a ristretto (short shot) marked with a dash of perfectly steamed milk and foam.

Simply satisfying, our Caffè Macchiato features a ristretto (short shot) marked with a dash of perfectly steamed milk and foam. Golden Caffè Latte: Our Golden Caffè Latte pairs Espresso Forté with perfectly steamed milk and a syrup with notes of turmeric, honey, and ginger.

Our Golden Caffè Latte pairs Espresso Forté with perfectly steamed milk and a syrup with notes of turmeric, honey, and ginger. Caffè Cortado: Invented in Spain , "Cortado" means "cut" in Spanish. Here at Peet's, we cut a shot of bold espresso with an equal amount of velvety steamed milk.

And don't forget breakfast:

In addition to Peet's favorites like its Egg + Cheese sandwich, the Winter Menu also features:

Bacon, Spinach & Swiss Frittata: Cage-free eggs, a blend of Greek yogurt, cream, and Swiss are blended and baked with spinach, cured bacon and sweet onion jam.

Cage-free eggs, a blend of Greek yogurt, cream, and Swiss are blended and baked with spinach, cured bacon and sweet onion jam. Egg White, Tomato & Feta Frittata: Egg whites whipped with a blend of nonfat yogurt, a touch of cream and feta. Flecked with chunks of sweet roasted tomatoes and ribbons of kale. Made without wheat.

"At Peet's, our skilled beverage team meticulously curates coffees infused with distinctive character, featuring memorable flavors that encapsulate the essence of each season," shared Buttimer. "With notes of turmeric and ginger in the Golden Caffè Latte, Peetniks will feel empowered to take on the fresh beginnings of a new year."

The Winter Menu will also feature the return of another favorite, Ethiopian Super Natural. Beloved by customers for more than 20 years, this is an extraordinary blend known for distinctive notes of wild blueberries and white flower that are balanced with a candied citron sweetness. This unique Peet's staple comes from hand-selected, ripe coffee cherries that are meticulously laid in a single layer to naturally dry in Ethiopia under the East African sun. When the heat reaches its peak, the coffee beans are shaded for two weeks and then monitored throughout the day to allow the sun's rays to bring out the full flavor as it dries. The result is out of this world – or super natural.

Check out the Winter Menu, available now, at Peets.com or visit your local Peet's to taste it for yourself.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

