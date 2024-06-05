PEET'S COFFEE IS SET TO MAKE YOUR SUMMER SPARKLE WITH NEW BUBBLY BEVERAGE SENSATIONS

Peet's Coffee Adds Three New Bubbly Beverages To a Refreshing Summer Menu Just in Time to Beat the Heat

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee is adding some sparkle to the summer season with a lineup of bubbly brilliance: an all-new, coffee-forward Sparkling Grapefruit Cold Brew, tangy and tantalizing Sparkling Passion Fruit Black Tea, and Sparkling Lemonade, an effervescent take on the summertime classic. Available starting today, June 5, the fizzy refreshers are ready to become the drinks of summer.

Peet’s Coffee is adding some sparkle to the summer season with a lineup of bubbly brilliance: an all-new, coffee-forward Sparkling Grapefruit Cold Brew, tangy and tantalizing Sparkling Passion Fruit Black Tea, and Sparkling Lemonade, an effervescent take on the summertime classic.

To celebrate the new launch and National Best Friends Day on June 8, Peet's is making it easy to spread some sparkle. From June 7-9, 2024, you can stop by a Peet's location with a friend to enjoy a Sparkling BOGO half-off deal or send a virtual sparkle to your BFF through the special promotional link on Peet's website . Send a $10 gift card to your friend to try Peet's new Sparkling beverages and receive a $5 gift card for yourself. Cheers to friendship and fabulous drinks!

Summer Sparkling Beverage Lineup:

Sparkling Grapefruit Cold Brew: Ready to liven up your sips? This bubbly beverage is here to add fizz and a fruity twist to your regularly scheduled cold brew order. Peet's baristas skillfully layer Cold Brew Concentrate, Q CLUB SODA, and flavors of Ruby Red Grapefruit to create an eye-catching pink ombre effect sure to inspire photo ops. For fans of the popular Paloma cocktail, meet the coffee-forward mocktail version.

Ready to liven up your sips? This bubbly beverage is here to add fizz and a fruity twist to your regularly scheduled cold brew order. Peet's baristas skillfully layer Cold Brew Concentrate, Q CLUB SODA, and flavors of Ruby Red Grapefruit to create an eye-catching pink ombre effect sure to inspire photo ops. For fans of the popular Paloma cocktail, meet the coffee-forward mocktail version. Sparkling Passion Fruit Black Tea: Steeped with a bubbly boost of delight, this sweet, ambrosial beverage is perfect for tea aficionados and anyone craving a refreshing pick-me-up. With Bold Black Tea Concentrate, Q CLUB SODA, and Passion Fruit puree, this twist on an iced tea is a new summer must-have.

Steeped with a bubbly boost of delight, this sweet, ambrosial beverage is perfect for tea aficionados and anyone craving a refreshing pick-me-up. With Bold Black Tea Concentrate, Q CLUB SODA, and Passion Fruit puree, this twist on an iced tea is a new summer must-have. Sparkling Lemonade: For a drink that will make everyone say "ahh," Peet's Sparkling Lemonade offers a remix of the summer classic. Made with Peet's custom lemonade, Q CLUB SODA, and house-made simple syrup, this nostalgically delightful drink gives "sitting on a front porch swing soaking up the sunshine" vibes.

"With summer officially on our doorstep, who isn't ready for a little fun?" said Jessica Buttimer, SVP of Brand & DTC at Peet's Coffee. "Our new bubbly beverages add some sparkle to your everyday routine. We're sure they'll be the drinks of the summer."

"There's no doubt about it—bubbles matter. We're thrilled Peet's has tapped our Q MIXERS Club Soda for a new way to delight consumers with sparkling beverages this summer," said Jocelyn Hurley, VP of Marketing for Q MIXERS. "We are excited how our club soda, crafted with max carbonation and Himalayan salt, helps bring the sparkle to Sparkling."

Joining the trio of effervescent delights, Peet's summer menu features more delectable dining options, like the Roasted Turkey Parmesan Ciabatta. Drawing inspiration from the classic cacio e pepe, this sandwich serves up roasted turkey, provolone, a parmesan black pepper spread, and spinach on a pillowy, toothsome ciabatta. The summer menu also spotlights the newly launched Bright Collection, featuring both Suncatcher and Off the Grid blends. Fruit-forward, and vibrant with a delicate feel, these lighter light and medium roast blends usher a new way to think about coffee and transport you to a moment off the grid and under the sun.

Summer at Peet's is packed with bold flavors from the new food items paired with the charm of the refreshing Sparkling beverages, available now at Peet's coffeebars nationwide.

Pride Month

In addition to the summer menu launch, Peet's is honoring Pride Month with a specially designed Pride Mug, available online or at Peet's coffeebars while supplies last. Peet's will donate $10 for each Pride mug sold up to $20,000 to the Tyler Clementi Foundation, which works to end bullying of LGBTQIA+ youth. Peet's worked with its employee-based Peet's Pride Alliance to bring the donation program to life. Visit the Peet's Pride Mug Product page for more details.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is verified as responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X , Instagram and Facebook .

About Q MIXERS

Q MIXERS is America's leading premium mixer company, proudly based in Brooklyn, New York, committed to making your favorite drink instantly better. Q's award-winning products are made with high-quality ingredients, never using high fructose corn syrup, genetically modified ingredients, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Q MIXERS can be found at America's best restaurants, bars, and local grocery and liquor stores and are available at major U.S. retailers. For more information, please visit us at QMixers.com and follow us @QMixers on Instagram.

SOURCE PEET'S COFFEE INC.