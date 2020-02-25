Peet's Coffee Partners with Highly Anticipated Reboot of HGTV's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Local Community Heroes Deserve an Upgrade Hosted by award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and leveraging the talents of designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn, and Darren Keefe, the rebooted series follows the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition team and thousands of volunteers as they complete stunning home overhauls for 10 deserving families.

With Extreme Makeover: Home Edition leading home upgrades for community members, Peet's is stocking several of their kitchens with the brand's signature Big Bang® coffee, as well as brewing equipment, for an upgraded at-home coffee experience. Moreover, Peet's is fueling hundreds of volunteers with its bottled Blended Coffee and freshly brewed Big Bang as they join forces to complete the renovations.

"Peet's Coffee is proud to partner with 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' to change the lives of deserving families," said Gretchen Koch, Senior Director of Marketing, Peet's Coffee. "Uplifting our local communities is at the core of Peet's and we enjoyed working alongside the community, volunteers and the full 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' production team to upgrade the homes of these inspirational people."

The March 1 episode—the first of select installments featuring Peet's—will focus on high school teacher Jeff Holtzclaw, who despite suffering from a personal injury, strives to change the lives of troubled teens. This local everyday hero is now on the receiving end of all the good he has given to his community.

"It was great having Peet's Coffee on-site to fuel the volunteers who were landscaping and building the new homes, especially on 'Move In' days which run about 24-hours straight," said Mickey Laughlin, Co-Executive Producer, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. "The Production team and camera crew were also grateful."

You Deserve an Upgrade, Too

Everyone can enjoy a coffee upgrade with Peet's. To achieve its signature flavor profile, Peet's never compromises, always sourcing the world's best beans and hand roasting in small batches. Peet's is also obsessive about freshness, rushing beans directly from its Roastery to coffee bars and grocery stores to ensure the taste of freshness in every cup. Peet's proudly guarantees its beans are roasted within 90-days for optimal flavor.

Big Bang, a brilliantly balanced medium roast, features the exotic fruitiness of Ethiopian coffee accented by bright, fresh Latin American coffees. The name of this signature blend nods to how some have described Alfred Peet as the "Big Bang of coffee." Big Bang can be purchased as beans and K-Cup® pods at participating mass, club, and grocery stores nationwide, Peet's coffee bar locations, or online at www.peets.com and Amazon.

All Peet's beverages are made using the highest-quality ingredients. New Peet's Blended Coffee bottles feature 100% Colombian coffee, real cream, and real sugar for a delicious treat to enjoy on-the-go any time of day. Blended Coffee is available in participating convenience and grocery stores throughout California.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

About Extreme Makeover: Home Edition:

HGTV's spin on the iconic home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and gorgeous home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping—all completed in record time while the family is sent away.

The new episodes are produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.

