PEET'S COFFEE SPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER WITH FREE FESTIVE MOCKTAILS AND LIMITED-EDITION HOLIDAY CARDS

Customers Are Invited To Sip Complimentary New Mocktails & Pen A Holiday Postcard, Specially Designed By Artist Lisa Congdon, to Loved Ones This Season

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Peet's Coffee invites customers to embrace the warmth and nostalgia of meaningful connections with "Postcards from Peet's." Beginning at noon on December 5, visitors to Peet's coffeebars can enjoy a complimentary festive mocktail from the holiday Bar Menu* – Sparkling Tiger's Eye, The Bestie, or The Derby – and receive a limited-edition holiday postcard designed by acclaimed artist Lisa Congdon**. Each beautifully postmarked card encourages customers to send a heartfelt, handwritten message to loved ones, embodying the joy and spirit of the season. The postcard also includes a $10 discount*** to Peets.com, allowing customers to share even more holiday cheer with those they cherish.

Inspired by Gen Z's embrace of nostalgic pastimes, like collecting vinyl and reading paperbacks, Peet's Coffee is reviving the art of the handwritten note with these limited-edition holiday postcards. Each postcard, featuring Congdon's vibrant design, captures the warmth, playfulness, and togetherness of the holiday season, making a Peet's visit an opportunity to connect and share the spirit of the season.

"With an increasing desire for real connections, 'Postcards from Peet's' invites Peetniks to slow down and cherish the people who matter most," said Jessica Buttimer, SVP of Brand at Peet's Coffee. "To celebrate a warmth that truly captures the season's spirit, we've partnered with artist Lisa Congdon, whose limited-edition postcard creates the feeling of togetherness."

"Given we were already such huge fans of Lisa's style at Peet's, this partnership made perfect sense," said Kimberley Yaeger, Head of Brand Design at Peet's Coffee. "Her work is bold, bright and optimistic – just like our coffee."

"Partnering with Peet's Coffee this holiday season on 'Postcards from Peet's' has been such a joy," said Lisa Congdon, the artist behind the postcard design. "For me, both art and coffee are about bringing people together – even when they're miles apart. So this warm and cheerful postcard is the perfect opportunity to take a pause in the holiday hustle and turn a regular coffee break into a small celebration of heartfelt connection."

In the days following the December 5 launch, Peet's will continue to offer holiday postcards with any mocktail purchase through December 12, or while supplies last****. For customers who can't make it to a Peet's location, digital versions of the postcard and a $10 discount will also be available at Peets.com/HolidayPostcard , allowing everyone to share holiday cheer, no matter where they are.

*All "Bar Menu" beverages contain less than 0.5% alcohol by volume

**Free Postcard and Mocktail event – Get a free beverage from The Bar Menu (Sparkling Tiger's Eye, The Bestie, The Derby) and one limited edition postcard, with an illustration by Lisa Congdon. Offer valid on 12/05/24, from 12pm-close only at Peet's retail coffeebar locations, and excludes peets.com, online or in-app purchases. Valid while stock lasts. Limited to one postcard and beverage per customer. Offer is not valid on any other beverages, food, drink, items, or merchandise. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. No cash value, and no rainchecks, adjustments, transfers or substitutions. Not valid on prior purchases. Non-negotiable. Peet's reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time and without notice.

***$10 OFF ANY ITEM AT PEETS.COM, VALID ONLINE ONLY. 12/5/24 - 12/31/24. Offer valid online only at peets.com from 12:01AM PT on 12/5/24 through 11:59PM PT on 12/31/24 ("Promotion Period"). Use promo code at checkout. Get $10 off a one-time purchase OR your first shipment of a new Peet's subscription. Discount taken in cart on order subtotal when promo code is entered and purchase requirements are met, excluding applicable taxes and shipping charges. Valid for a maximum $10 discount per order. Valid for a single use. If starting a new subscription, discount will apply to the first subscription order only and subsequent orders within the subscription will be charged at full price. Not valid in the Peet's App, or at order.peets.com. Not valid at Peet's Coffeebars, locations within airports, supermarkets, and other licensed locations. Cannot be used for Peet's Cards (Gift Cards). Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Offer not valid on prior purchases. Orders must be shipped to a single address and the customer is responsible for shipping costs of returned merchandise. Limited to stock on hand. No rainchecks, adjustments, cash value, transfers, or substitutions. Non-negotiable. Peets.com purchases are not eligible for Peetnik Rewards points. Peet's reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice.

****Postcard with Mocktail purchase – Buy one beverage from The Bar Menu (Sparkling Tiger's Eye, The Bestie, The Derby) and get one limited edition postcard, with an illustration by Lisa Congdon. Offer valid from 12/6/24-12/12/24 at participating Peet's retail coffeebar locations. Excludes online or in-app purchases. Valid while stock lasts. Limited to one postcard per beverage. Offer is not valid on any other beverages, food, drink, items, or merchandise. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. No cash value, and no rainchecks, adjustments, transfers or substitutions. Not valid on prior purchases. Non-negotiable. Peet's reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee works with Enveritas to responsibly source its coffee per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X , Instagram and Facebook .

About Lisa Congdon

Lisa makes art for clients around the globe, including The Library of Congress, Target, The U.S. Postal Service, Wired Magazine, Amazon, Google, Smith Optics, Warby Parker, Method, Comme des Garcons, REI and MoMa, among many others. She exhibits internationally, including solo shows at Saint Mary's College Museum of Art (California), Chefas Projects (Oregon) and Paradigm Gallery (Philadelphia), along with group shows at Hashimoto Contemporary in Los Angeles, Museum of Design Atlanta and The Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco. She is the author of ten books, including Art Inc: The Essential Guide to Building Your Career as an Artist and Find Your Artistic Voice: The Essential Guide to Working Your Creative Magic. Lisa is self-taught and didn't achieve momentum in her career until she was nearly 40 years old. Despite her untraditional path, Lisa has achieved recognition, not just as an artist, but as a leader in the industry for her work in social justice, mentoring and teaching. In March of 2021, she was named "One of the 50 Most Inspiring People and Companies According to Industry Creatives" published by AdWeek. You can visit Lisa's popular shop on her website or at Cargo Emporium in Portland Oregon. When she's not making art, you can find her racing her bike around Oregon. She lives and works in Portland.

SOURCE PEET'S COFFEE INC.