Peet's Coffee Tops Your Favorite Festive Beverages with a Snowy Cap this Holiday Season

Festive Flavors: Joy with Every Snowy Sip Creating a new twist on holiday traditions, Peet's introduces festive seasonal beverages that combine all of your favorite festive flavors in a chilly concoction. Available from October 30, 2020 to January 5, 2021, the lineup features the debut of:

Snowcap Mint Matcha Latte (Iced or Hot): Destined to be a new holiday classic, creamy and refreshing iced mint matcha latte topped with a lightly sweet snowcap.

Destined to be a new holiday classic, creamy and refreshing iced mint matcha latte topped with a lightly sweet snowcap. Snowcap Peppermint Cold Brew (Iced Only): New snowcap adds a subtle sweetness to the bold, juicy peppermint Baridi cold brew, making the perfect holiday pick-me-up.

"Our new Snowcap beverages include an airy, lightly-sweetened topping that creates a unique velvety experience reminiscent of the snowy peaks of Winter," said Patrick Main, Senior R&D Manager, Peet's Coffee. "We are excited about the sensory experience our new Snowcap topping delivers. Combined with peppermint, a beloved holiday flavor, this beverage ultimately brings forth a truly delicious and unique flavor."

Returning favorites include:

Holiday Spice Latte (Iced or Hot): Hand-pulled espresso, freshly steamed milk, and an aromatic mixture of holiday baking spices that delivers cozy notes of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg.

Hand-pulled espresso, freshly steamed milk, and an aromatic mixture of holiday baking spices that delivers cozy notes of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg. Peppermint Mocha (Iced or Hot): Hand-pulled espresso infused with rich house-made chocolate sauce and the fragrant flavor of peppermint, topped with a cloud of whipped cream.

Hand-pulled espresso infused with rich house-made chocolate sauce and the fragrant flavor of peppermint, topped with a cloud of whipped cream. Dark Chocolate Orange Mocha (Iced or Hot): As part of Peet's Members Only Menu, this feature is only available to those who have the Peet's app and are part of the Peetnik Rewards program. Hand-pulled espresso and freshly steamed milk blended with decadent chocolate, unsweetened Dutch cocoa, and sweet citrus topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa.

To learn more, visit peets.com/holiday, and order the Holiday Beverages online for pickup and delivery at pickup.peets.com.

2020 Holiday Blend: A Celebration of the Season

Delivering delight to the season, Peet's 2020 Holiday Blend is the highly anticipated coffee Peetniks have been waiting for all year. The exciting offering pairs two Guatemalan coffees, a washed and natural Ethiopian, and a sumptuous spice-laden Sumatra, for one extraordinary blend. Each sip is complex and warmly spiced, embracing notes of candied fruit, dark chocolate, and Indonesian spices.

"Double chocolate, extra fragrant, and ultra-plush, our annual Holiday Blend is as much a celebration of the festive season as it is the diverse communities and regions it comes from," said Doug Welsh, Roastmaster, Peet's Coffee. "Offering a fresh and flavorful cup of holiday cheer, our annual blend is a joyful gift of the season itself."

This year, Peet's is joining forces with La Cocina, a nonprofit that empowers female food entrepreneurs of color to succeed in the food and restaurant industry. Demonstrating their commitment to women's advancement, Peet's will donate $1 for every pound of Holiday Blend and Decaf Holiday Blend sold in its coffeebars and www.peets.com to La Cocina.* During Giving Week (12/01/20-12/07/20), the company will double their support and donate $2 for every pound of holiday blend or decaf holiday blend sold in its coffeebars and on www.peets.com to La Cocina.*

Available now until supplies last, Peet's Holiday Blend can be purchased at participating Peet's coffeebar locations and online at www.peets.com, as well as grocery stores nationwide https://www.peets.com/product-locator. Prices vary by channel.

Delivered Fresh: Explore Extraordinary Coffee at Home

With Peet's Small Batch Curated Subscription, each month is an adventure. Give the most curious coffee drinkers the gift of discovery and the chance to savor only the very best and freshest coffee beans from the top 1% of farms around the world. Offering exclusive access, the Peet's team specially selects elevated roasts for those who appreciate an incredible cup and are looking for an exceptional experience each month. Starting at $18 a month, choose your amount, customize your subscription, and enjoy the convenience of delivery.

"The holidays may look a different this year, but our hope is that Peet's can provide a slice of exploration during this time," said Doug Welsh, Roastmaster, Peet's Coffee. "When our coffee team encounters extraordinary coffees, they set aside just enough to share with others who might appreciate an incredible cup. Our Small Batch Series subscription is the perfect gift to bring exploration into one's daily routine, taking their home-brewed morning cup of coffee from repetitive to remarkable."

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

*Peet's Coffee will donate $1 per pound of Holiday Blend and Decaf Holiday Blend beans sold in participating Peet's coffeebars and Peets.com up to $30,000 through the Holiday season (10/30/20 – 1/5/21). And additional $1 per pound will be donated up to an additional $10,000 for during Giving Week (12/1/20 – 12/7/20).

SOURCE Peet's Coffee Inc.

Related Links

http://www.peets.com

