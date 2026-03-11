Pegasus Elite Aviation Adds 3rd Gulfstream G650 to Charter Fleet (N928DJ) Featuring Starlink and Dedicated State Room

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demand for business travel continues to rise, competition in the private aviation sector is shifting toward "ultra-long-range" and "ultimate comfort." Los Angeles-based Pegasus Elite Aviation recently announced that its managed fleet has added a new asset: a Gulfstream G650 jet, tail number N928DJ, which has officially arrived at Van Nuys Airport (VNY) and is now available for global charter operations. The deployment of N928DJ marks the 11th large-cabin aircraft in the Pegasus fleet and its 3rd Gulfstream G650, demonstrating Pegasus Elite Aviation's ambition to cultivate the high-end aviation market and strengthen its position as a Southern California aviation hub.

Exterior of N928DJ Interior of N928DJ

In the private aviation world, the Gulfstream G650 has long been hailed as the pinnacle of ultra-long-range business flight. Powered by twin Rolls-Royce BR725 turbofan engines, the aircraft possesses a formidable range of approximately 7,000 nautical miles. At high-speed cruise of Mach 0.85 to 0.90, it can easily complete transcontinental missions such as nonstop flights from Los Angeles to London, New York, or even Tokyo. Furthermore, its maximum operating altitude of 51,000 feet ensures the aircraft can cruise smoothly above most commercial flight paths and weather disruptions, securing maximum itinerary efficiency for business elites. The newly added N928DJ further realizes a philosophy of space. Departing from common compact configurations, the aircraft features only 10 premium seats, ensuring the most spacious seating for every passenger. Most notably, it is configured with a master bedroom featuring a full-size bed. For business elites who frequently travel between Los Angeles and London, Tokyo, or New York, this means enjoying deep sleep comparable to a boutique hotel at tens of thousands of feet. Simultaneously, addressing the business need to "stay connected," N928DJ pioneered the introduction of Starlink high-speed global Wi-Fi. Whether conducting video conferences over the Atlantic or streaming high-definition video, passengers can maintain a high-speed, stable connection, breaking the digital isolation of long-haul flights in the past.

Adam Stanley, CEO of Pegasus Elite Aviation, stated: "This aircraft represents the highest standard of modern private aviation. The addition of N928DJ is not just an expansion of our fleet size, but a fulfillment of our promise to global customers—to provide a flight experience that combines speed, safety, and ultimate personalized service." Van Nuys Airport (VNY) has long been regarded as the aerial gateway for Los Angeles business owners, Hollywood executives, and international dignitaries. As demand for transcontinental private flight continues to grow, Pegasus Elite Aviation is expanding its fleet to strengthen its presence and upgrading hardware configurations to meet increasingly diverse international market needs, undoubtedly demonstrating its ambition for market expansion within the highly competitive charter industry.

For more charter inquiries and information:

SOURCE Pegasus Elite Aviation