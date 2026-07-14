Pegasus Elite Aviation Adds Gulfstream GIV-SP with Luxury Cabin and High-Speed Wi-Fi

VAN NUYS, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global business travel continues to rebound, demand for flexible, efficient, and private aviation solutions is on the rise. Los Angeles-based Pegasus Elite Aviation has announced the addition of a Gulfstream GIV-SP, tail number N779LD, now based at Van Nuys Airport (VNY) and available for worldwide charter operations. The aircraft marks the company's second managed addition this year and underscores its ongoing efforts to strengthen long-range charter capabilities and expand its footprint in the premium business aviation market. With this latest addition, Pegasus Elite Aviation continues to broaden its fleet offering to better serve corporate executives and private clients with diverse travel requirements.

Exterior of N779LD Interior of N779LD

In service, N779LD brings the proven performance of a long-range business jet to support efficient, nonstop travel across domestic and international routes. As a performance-enhanced variant of the GIV platform, the GIV-SP features increased payload capability, upgraded braking systems, and improved operational flexibility. The aircraft offers a maximum cruise speed of approximately 585 mph and a range of up to around 5,000 miles, enabling transcontinental and select transoceanic missions. Its advanced flight management system supports optimized routing and fuel efficiency, contributing to reliable and cost-effective long-haul operations.

The aircraft's 13-passenger cabin is configured to support both productivity and comfort on extended flights. A spacious interior with leather club seating facilitates face-to-face meetings, while select seats can be converted into sleeping berths, allowing passengers to rest en route and arrive refreshed. Onboard amenities include a fully equipped galley, private lavatory, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, satellite communications, large bulkhead monitors, and individual entertainment screens. Whether conducting business, hosting in-flight discussions, or relaxing during the journey, passengers benefit from a quiet, connected, and highly functional cabin environment. The aircraft underwent a full exterior repaint and comprehensive interior refurbishment in 2024, further elevating its onboard experience.

With the entry into service of N779LD, Pegasus Elite Aviation's fleet now totals 11 aircraft, including three G650s, one G550, one Global 5000, two GVs, and four GIV-series jets. This diversified fleet enables the company to accommodate a wide range of mission profiles, from short-haul executive travel to long-range international itineraries. Pegasus Elite Aviation provides tailored charter solutions based on client needs. The company enhances aircraft management and charter services through operational excellence, flexible scheduling, and personalized experiences, helping clients streamline travel with comfort, privacy, and efficiency.

For more charter inquiries and information:

Official Website: www.pegjet.com/charter

Contact Hotline: +1 818-742-6666

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Adam Stanley

+1 818-742-6666

[email protected]

SOURCE Pegasus Elite Aviation