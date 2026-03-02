Pegatron 5G and Metanoia Announce collaboration on next Generation of SoC Base Stations

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegatron 5G, a global leader in advanced networking and electronic manufacturing, today announced a joint collaboration with Metanoia a leader in 5G base station SoC and SDR to develop next generation ORAN base stations for applications in Carrier Public Network 15W mid-power range, MSO strand-mount, and 5W public/private network applications.

These new base stations, combined with Pegatron 5G's existing portfolio of PR2850 8T8R 40W ORAN base station, PR1450 24dBm indoor ORAN base station, PS1400 24dBm indoor Integrated Small Cell, and PS2400 5W outdoor integrated Small Cell offer a comprehensive product portfolio to public and private network operators.

"By developing a wide range of product offerings based on leading SoC platforms such as Metanoia, we are able to bring very energy efficient, highly integrated radios to market in record time", said CY Feng, General Manager of Pegatron Communication Products Business Group. "Pegatron 5G chooses to partner with Metanoia due to excellent power consumption of the SoC platform compared to traditional FPGA based solutions, and excellent software and feature support such as Daisy-Chain and Cell Aggregation which are critical for our customers."

"We are very honored to collaborate with Pegatron 5G", said Stewart Wu, CEO of Metanoia. "By working together, Metanoia and Pegatron 5G are able to bring new Radio products with better TTM, and enhanced feature sets and lower power consumption."

Visit Metanoia at MWC 2026: meeting rooms 5L24MR, 5L26MR

About Metanoia

Metanoia Communications Inc. is headquartered in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, specializing in Software Defined Radio (SDR) SoC solutions for 5G Open RAN Radio Units and small cells. Metanoia enables partners to accelerate radio development with integrated, power-efficient silicon designed for next-generation networks.

Visit Pegatron 5G at MWC 2026 : Hall 5/5E12

About Pegatron 5G

Pegatron 5G draws on the expertise of PEGATRON, a global leader in electronics manufacturing. Established in 2018, Pegatron 5G focuses on O-RAN-compliant solutions for private networks and industrial transformation. Our product portfolio includes 5G radios, Integrated Small Cells, servers, networking equipment, and CPE devices, leveraging edge computing and network management capabilities. For more information, please visit https://5g.pegatroncorp.com/

SOURCE Metanoia Communications Inc.