PEGATRON Unveils Next Generation AI Platforms Powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 at GTC 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEGATRON, a globally recognized total server solutions provider, will showcase its latest AI infrastructure platforms at NVIDIA GTC 2026. Powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8, and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, these platforms deliver breakthrough performance, rack-scale integration, and liquid-cooled efficiency for hyperscale and enterprise AI deployments.

NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 Rack-Scale AI Supercomputer

PEGATRON GTC 2026

The Pegatron RA4803-72N3, powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, is a liquid-cooled rack-scale AI supercomputer designed for next-generation workloads. Integrating 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs, NVIDIA NVLink 6 scale-up networking, NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNICs, NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPUs, and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, the solution delivers 3.6 EFLOPS inference performance, 260 TB/s bandwidth, and 20.7 TB HBM4 memory. Compared with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, it trains mixture-of-experts models using one-fourth the GPUs, reduces inference costs by up to 10X, and achieves 5X higher throughput—dramatically improving performance per watt, lowering footprint, and optimizing total cost of ownership for AI factories.

Powering Rack-Scale AI with Up to 9 HGX Rubin NVL8 Systems

The Pegatron AS210-2T1-8H3 is a 2U liquid-cooled server based on NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 and dual Intel Xeon 6 processors, designed to accelerate enterprise AI workloads. Leveraging NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, NVLink 6, ConnectX-9 SuperNICs, BlueField-4 DPUs, and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, it delivers optimized AI and HPC performance. Scaling up to rack-level AI infrastructure, the RA4800-64H3 and RA4800-72H3 deliver ultra-high-density performance in liquid-cooled rack architectures. The RA4800-64H3 integrates eight 2U systems per rack, supporting up to 64 NVIDIA HGX Rubin GPUs and 16 Intel Xeon 6 processors, while the RA4800-72H3 integrates up to nine 2U systems in a 48U rack—scaling to 72 GPUs and 18 CPUs to enable unprecedented compute density and faster time-to-insights for large-scale AI workloads.

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 and NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs for AI and Digital Workloads

Pegatron's servers powered by NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPUs enable generative AI, data processing, simulation, and visualization workloads with exceptional efficiency.

The MS303-2A1G-P60 supports up to four liquid-cooled NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and dual AMD EPYC™ 9005 processors. Featuring ultra-fast 96GB GDDR7 memory, it delivers high-density, multi-workload performance and reliability for mission-critical deployments.

Complementing this platform, the AS205-2T1 supports up to four NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs with fifth-generation Tensor Cores and 32GB GDDR7 memory in a single-slot form factor, along with dual Intel Xeon 6 processors. This power-efficient design provides scalable, cost-effective AI acceleration for enterprise and edge applications.

"Building AI factories requires more than powerful hardware—it demands deep system integration expertise and execution at scale," said Dr. James Shue, SVP & CTO of Pegatron. "With the launch of our platforms powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8, combined with proven deployment capabilities, Pegatron enables customers to move from infrastructure build-out to AI production faster, more efficiently, and with greater operational confidence."

Explore the Next Generation of AI

Visit Pegatron Booth #830 at NVIDIA GTC 2026 to discover how integrated rack-scale systems, liquid cooling innovation, and factory-scale manufacturing are powering the next wave of AI infrastructure.

For more information, please visit PEGATRON SVR website and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

https://svr.pegatroncorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/pegatron-svr

https://www.youtube.com/@PEGATRONSVR

About PEGATRON

PEGATRON Corporation (hereafter referred to as "PEGATRON"), with abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, is committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production, and manufacturing services to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all our customers' needs.

Drawing on accumulated experience in server design, manufacturing, and deployment, Pegatron focuses on developing a variety of state-of-the-art servers including liquid-cooled/air-cooled server solutions based on x86 and ARM architectures, racks, and AI clusters, that meet the requirements of present and future Cloud Service Providers' data centers, as well as enterprise-grade data centers.

SOURCE PEGATRON CORPORATION