PEKINGESE "DIGGER" WINS AKC ROYAL CANIN NATIONAL ALL-BREED PUPPY AND JUNIOR STAKES

ORLANDO, Fla. , Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunquest Hidden Treasure, a Pekingese known as "Digger" triumphed over 1,756 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the AKC® Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year, held today in Orlando, Fla in conjunction with the AKC® National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. "Digger," owned and bred by Kay Canaan of Gaffney, SC, was crowned "Puppy of the Year" by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mr. Carl Liepmann, Ms. Elizabeth Sweigart and Mr. Michael Faulkner, after quality canine competition.

Pekingese "Digger" wins Best Puppy at the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes.

Coverage of the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes is available for replay at AKC.tv.

The winners:

Group Winners

After winning Best of Breed competitions, the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Puppy/Junior of the Year:

Sporting: Loretta Riu Dunamar, a Labrador Retriever known as "Riu," owned and bred by Juan Carbonell of San Antonio, TX.

Hound: Flessner's Music To My Ears, a Bloodhound known as "Tuba," owned by M. Bettis, H. Buehner, J. Edwards, and C. Flessner of Orlando, FL and bred by Bryan Flessner/Chris Flessner/Heather Helmer.

Working: Karolaska Lead On Good Shepherd, a Great Pyrenees known as "Noah," owned by Kimberly Kentopp & D Nagler of Palm City, FL and bred by Kimberly Kentopp.

Terrier: Kelwyn's Greatest Of All Time, a Scottish Terrier known as "Simone," owned and bred by Kelli Edell of Richmond, TX.

Toy: Sunquest Hidden Treasure, a Pekingese known as "Digger," owned and bred by Kay Canaan of Gaffney, SC.

Non-Sporting: GCHB CH Qazara Star Spangled Banner, a French Bulldog known as "JFK," owned and bred by Diane Burvee of Kansas City, MO.

Herding: Kaleef's Champagne Problems, a German Shepherd Dog known as "Mandy," owned by Karigan Bennett of Madison, WI and bred by Sheree Moses Combs.

