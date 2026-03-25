Pelican Announces Global Partnership with Renowned Explorer and Photographer Chris Burkard

Category leading protection meets world-class exploration as Pelican celebrates its 50th anniversary with the launch of "Case Chronicles" content series and year-long partnership.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican, the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions, today announced an ongoing partnership with world-renowned photographer, speaker, and explorer Chris Burkard. Joining Pelican as a Global Ambassador, Burkard will work alongside Pelican throughout 2026 to celebrate the brand's 50-year legacy and shape the future of mission-critical protection.

Chris Burkard with his Pelican cases before a shoot

The partnership marks a true collaboration, with Burkard integrating into Pelican's ecosystem—from storytelling and community engagement to rigorous field testing of new equipment in the world's most unforgiving environments.

Launching "Case Chronicles"

To kick off the partnership, Pelican and Burkard are launching Case Chronicles, a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Pelican case. For five decades, these cases have been the silent partners to creators chasing the perfect shot, explorers pushing into the unknown, and defenders on the front lines.

Hosted by Burkard, the campaign invites the Pelican community to share the stories their cases have lived. From March through December, Pelican will chronicle one extraordinary mission each month, highlighting the moments where there was no room for failure.

"Pelican has traveled beside me for my entire career, protecting the gear that allows me to tell stories," said Chris Burkard. "I've always said that a piece of gear is only as good as the places it can go. I'm honored to help Pelican celebrate 50 years of missions and to help tell the stories of the people who rely on this gear every single day."

Testing the Future of Travel

As part of his role, Burkard serves as an important "test pilot" for Pelican's evolving product line, including the TRVL collection. This month, the partnership highlights the launch of the Aegis 4-wheel case, a product Burkard recently put to the test across the diverse terrains of Japan. Throughout the year, he will continue to take Pelican gear into "all-terrain" scenarios to validate performance and durability for the next generation of travelers and professionals.

"Chris Burkard embodies the spirit of the Pelican brand – pushing boundaries, pursuing the unknown, and trusting gear that performs when the mission demands it," said Shawn LaRowe, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Pelican. "Our partnership with Chris celebrates that legacy while helping us pioneer what comes next: designing products that inspire confidence, deliver unrivaled protection, and equip people everywhere to go further and accomplish their mission."

Launched today, follow along with Pelican's Case Chronicles at @pelican, and online at pelican.com.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

Pelican's reputation continues to go from strength to strength with their 'Built to Protect... to Equip for the Mission' obsession. For more information, visit www.pelican.com .

About Chris Burkard

Chris Burkard is an accomplished explorer, photographer, creative director, speaker, and author. Traveling throughout the year to pursue the farthest expanses of Earth, Burkard works to capture stories that inspire humans to consider their relationship with nature, while promoting the preservation of wild places everywhere.

Layered by outdoor, travel, adventure, surf, and lifestyle subjects, Burkard is known for images that are punctuated by untamed, powerful landscapes. Through social media, Chris strives to share his vision of wild places with millions of people, and to inspire them to explore for themselves.

His visionary perspective has earned him opportunities to work on global, prominent campaigns with Fortune 500 clients, speak on the TED stage, design product lines, educate, and publish a growing collection of books. Along with his team, Burkard is based out of his production studio and art gallery in the Central Coast of California.

SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.