Pelican Introduces ModLight Pivot: A Compact, In-Case Lighting Solution

An all-in-one design for hands-free illumination with modular movement, providing customizable lighting for any environment.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican, the global leader in high-performance, mission-critical gear, today announced the Pelican ModLight Pivot, a compact, modular lighting system designed to fit inside your Pelican case.

Engineered for anyone who depends on reliable gear in demanding environments, the ModLight Pivot transforms a Pelican case into a portable, illuminated workstation. The low-profile light installs easily inside compatible Pelican cases and provides hands-free illumination for organizing gear, working in low-visibility conditions, or accessing equipment in the field. Purpose-built for durability, portability, and simplicity, the ModLight Pivot delivers functional, directional lighting exactly where users need it – without adding bulk or interfering with existing case accessories.

"When you open a case in total darkness – whether it's on the side of the road at night, backstage at a show, or on a remote job site with low illumination – you shouldn't have to hunt for your gear," said Nate Quan, Product Manager for Lighting at Pelican. "ModLight Pivot was built to be the 'always there light' for Pelican users, so they can always find what's in their case – even in the dark."

The ModLight Pivot is designed specifically for Pelican's ecosystem of protective cases and interior accessories, delivering a simple, integrated lighting solution for professionals who work in low-light environments. Whether used by first responders, industrial technicians, film and live-event crews, or creators in the field, the ModLight Pivot provides reliable illumination without requiring external gear.

Key features of the ModLight Pivot include:

Tool-Free Installation: Installs quicky inside compatible Pelican case lids with no drilling or mechanical fasteners required.

Installs quicky inside compatible Pelican case lids with no drilling or mechanical fasteners required. Tri-Color Lighting: Includes red, blue, and dimmable white lighting modes to adapt to a variety of working environments.

Includes red, blue, and dimmable white lighting modes to adapt to a variety of working environments. Precision Positioning: Pan, tilt, and twist adjustability allows users to direct light exactly where it's needed, and away from where it's not.

Pan, tilt, and twist adjustability allows users to direct light exactly where it's needed, and away from where it's not. Hands-Free Illumination: Keeps both hands free while organizing gear, performing repairs, or operating equipment.

Keeps both hands free while organizing gear, performing repairs, or operating equipment. Magnetic Quick-Release Light Head: Detachable, magnetic light head allows convenient charging or use outside the case.

Detachable, magnetic light head allows convenient charging or use outside the case. Extended Runtime: Provides up to 18 hours of continuous operation on a single charge.

Provides up to 18 hours of continuous operation on a single charge. USB-C Charging with Pass-Through Power: Convenient USB-C charging allows the light to operate while connected to external power.

Convenient USB-C charging allows the light to operate while connected to external power. MOLLE Compatibility: Designed to work seamlessly alongside Pelican MOLLE panels and interior organization systems.

Pelican has long been trusted for professional-grade lighting solutions used by individuals around the world. The ModLight Pivot expands that portfolio by addressing a common challenge Pelican users have historically solved with DIY setups to provide lighting inside of their case.

The Pelican ModLight Pivot (MSRP $59.00) is compatible with Pelican Air, Protector, and Storm cases, including many of Pelican's most popular models, and is available now at www.pelican.com.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

Pelican's reputation continues to go from strength to strength with their 'Built to Protect... to Equip for the Mission' obsession. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.