Pelican Energy Partners Announces Acquisition of Environmental Alternatives, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Energy Partners, a private equity firm focused on energy services and equipment sectors, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Environmental Services, Inc. ("EAI"), a specialized provider of environmental remediation and nuclear decontamination services.

EAI delivers mission-critical environmental and radiological services across energy industrial and government end markets with capabilities including site assessment and remediation, hazardous waste management, nuclear decontamination, and decommissioning support.

Pelican plans to incorporate EAI into its nuclear containment portfolio platform, further scaling their offering of technical capabilities while complementing existing operations and supporting its broader strategy of strengthening US supply chain organizations.

"EAI's proprietary technology allows customers to decontaminate high level to low level radioactive material in a variety of media from concrete to steel. This technology keeps workers and the environment safe while saving customers millions of dollars in a decommissioning process. Using EAI to reduce nuclear waste provides the social license for the nuclear industries continued growth." said Paul Ernster.

With established relationships across the Department of Energy, Department of War, and leading commercial operators, the Company has demonstrated the ability to execute on large-scale, technically complex projects, including full-site decommissioning, component-level decontamination, and hazardous material remediation.

"We are excited to partner with Pelican, who shares our focus on safety, technical excellence, and long-term value creation in critical infrastructure services," said Randy Martin, President of EAI. "Pelican's experience in building and scaling energy services platforms will support our continued growth as we expand our role in nuclear containment, environmental remediation, and radiological services."

EAI's existing leadership team will continue to lead the business, ensuring continuity for customers and employees. Reed Smith acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners and McLane Middleton served as legal counsel to EAI.

About Environmental Services, Inc.

Environmental Services, Inc. is a provider of environmental remediation and nuclear services, offering solutions including site assessment, hazardous waste management, and nuclear decontamination and decommissioning support to energy, industrial, and government agencies.

About Pelican Energy Partners

Pelican Energy Partners specializes in strategic investments in small to mid-sized, high-growth energy equipment and service companies within the oil & gas and nuclear sectors. Since its founding in 2012, the firm has raised over $1 billion in committed capital and has successfully realized more than 15 investments. Pelican is currently investing from its fourth fund which is dedicated to supporting and advancing companies that provide critical services to the nuclear power industry; an essential component in maintaining and enhancing the existing nuclear energy infrastructure.

For more information on Pelican Energy Partners, visit www.pelicanenergypartners.com.

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SOURCE Pelican Energy Partners