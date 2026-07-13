Pelican Energy Partners Announces Acquisition of Veridiam, a Precision Manufacturer of Fuel Channels for the Nuclear Industry and Other Proprietary Components Across Multiple Industries

HOUSTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Energy Partners ("Pelican") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Veridiam, LLC (f/k/a Veridiam, Inc.) ("Veridiam") from an affiliate of Equity Group Investments ("EGI"). Headquartered in El Cajon, California, Veridiam is a strategic manufacturing partner specializing in the precision fabrication of components and assemblies made from exotic metals for critical nuclear, medical, aerospace, defense, and space applications.

Veridiam will serve as a platform for Pelican and reflects the firm's continued focus on the nuclear supply chain industry. With decades of machining and fabrication experience, Veridiam produces critical components from advanced alloys through its vertically integrated U.S. operations for multiple industries.

"Veridiam sits at the center of our investment thesis and reflects the kind of deal Pelican does best," said Mike Scott, Managing Partner and Founder of Pelican Energy Partners. "With the right capital and operating support, we see a clear opportunity to strengthen the business, invest in its capabilities, and create long-term value for customers and shareholders."

For more than 60 years, Veridiam has earned a reputation for engineering excellence and dependable performance in highly regulated industries. Its capabilities include precision-machined components, sub-assemblies, and specialty metal tubing engineered from high-performance alloys such as titanium, nickel-based superalloys, refractory metals, and specialty stainless steels, built to meet exacting specifications and stringent safety and quality standards.

"Joining the Pelican platform accelerates our strategic trajectory," said Brian Joyal, Chief Executive Officer of Veridiam. "With Pelican's support, we will accelerate the modernization and expansion of our manufacturing capabilities to meet unprecedented demand across the nuclear, aerospace, defense, and medical sectors. This partnership also enables us to expand our portfolio of mission-critical products and engineered solutions while maintaining the uncompromising quality, precision, and reliability standards that have defined Veridiam for more than 60 years."

Veridiam will continue to operate under its existing name and brand, led by its current management team. Troutman Pepper Locke acted as legal counsel to Pelican Energy Partners, and Mayer Brown served as legal counsel to Veridiam.

About Veridiam

Veridiam is a manufacturer of highly engineered components for applications where precision and reliability are essential. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in El Cajon, California, the company combines deep metallurgical knowledge, in-house engineering, and disciplined quality control to solve its customers' toughest production challenges. From initial design through final delivery, Veridiam provides the technical collaboration and consistency that mission-critical programs require.

For more information about Veridiam, visit www.veridiam.com .

About Equity Group Investments

Equity Group Investments (EGI) is the private investment firm founded by Sam Zell in 1968. Backed by private capital, EGI is flexible and opportunistic with a focus on control investments in middle-market operating businesses. EGI actively partners with portfolio company executives to execute strategic planning, implement operational efficiencies, and scale businesses. EGI has grown companies across numerous industries into multi-billion-dollar businesses throughout economic cycles. EGI's current portfolio includes investments in healthcare, transportation and logistics, infrastructure, energy, consumer, industrial, manufacturing, and agri-business.

For more information, visit www.egizell.com .

About Pelican Energy Partners

Pelican Energy Partners specializes in strategic investments in small to mid-sized, high-growth energy equipment and service companies within the oil & gas and nuclear sectors. Since its founding in 2011, the firm has raised over $1 billion in committed capital and has successfully realized more than 15 investments. Pelican is currently investing from its fourth fund which is dedicated to supporting and advancing companies that provide critical services and products to the nuclear power industry; an essential component in maintaining and enhancing the existing nuclear energy infrastructure.

For more information on Pelican Energy Partners, visit www.pelicanenergypartners.com .

Media Contact:

Katie Bromm

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SOURCE Pelican Energy Partners