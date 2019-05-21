Pelican Introduces All New Products for Spring 2019
New Cooler Collections, Drinkware and Accessories
May 21, 2019, 09:45 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products, Inc., the industry leader of high-performance protective cases and coolers, introduces all new products just in time for summer fun.
For over 40 years, Pelican has been proud to build trusted products that protect, and the new Spring 2019 products continue that legacy with coolers that stand the tests of time, heat and even bears. This new lineup of hard and soft coolers, as well as insulated bottles and custom designed ice blocks, actually keep beverages and food the temperature you want them to be.
Highlights include the new water-resistant Pelican™ Dayventure Backpack and Pelican™ Sling Soft Coolers, built to keep contents cold and dry, with long-distance comfortable carry, enabling your cold beverages to go further. The new Pelican™ Americana Collection is designed with the strength and resilience of the American spirit in two party-ready sizes. The Pelican™ Overland Collection offers a variety of sizes and colors, designed to inspire your next epic adventure. The Pelican™ Cocktail Collection features Pelican's super-useful 20QT hard cooler in fun party colorways, as well as color-coordinated, leak-proof, stainless-steel insulated bottles in two sizes. Pelican™ Wheeled Coolers now come in a new Graphite Grey color, and adding the final detail to any great outing, Pelican™ ICE blocks now come in 1lb and 2lb sizes, to keep your food and beverages cold, without the mess of melting ice.
"With this new 2019 line up, Pelican offers its diverse and passionate consumer base a multitude of products to inspire and equip their next epic adventure; each one uniquely designed and built to protect for a lifetime," said Jeff Diamond, Director of Product Management, Consumer Division.
Not only are all Spring Pelican™ hard coolers 30% lighter than roto-molded coolers, with 2" solid-wall construction, built in cupholders, and stainless-steel press and pull latches for extreme ice retention and superior protection against the elements, but they are made in the USA and guaranteed for life.
Pelican™ Spring 2019 products are available at retail May and June 2019.
New Spring 2019 Pelican Collections:
Pelican Dayventure Backpack Cooler – Compartmentalized and easy to carry, with extreme ice retention
Features:
- Separate wet/dry compartments
- All-day ice retention
- Durable, tear-proof exterior
- Water resistant outer shell
- Anti-microbial lining
- Front pocket for additional storage
- Padded shoulder straps
- Rugged top handle
- Lightweight, easy to carry
- 2 colors: Coyote Tan, Light Gray
- MSRP: $249.95
Pelican Dayventure Sling Cooler – One shoulder comfort with all-day ice retention
Features:
- All-day ice retention
- Durable, tear-proof exterior
- Water resistant outer shell
- Anti-microbial lining
- Rugged, compression molded base
- Padded shoulder strap
- Lightweight, easy to carry
- Side pocket for additional storage
- 2 colors: Coyote Tan, Light Gray
- MSRP: $149.95
Pelican Americana Coolers - Celebrate the summer with pride, Made in the USA
Features:
- New Patriotic Colors
- Built-In Bottle Opener
- Integrated Cup Holders
- MSRP: 20QT - $149.95, 50QT - $299.95
Pelican Cocktail Coolers – Colors to make your party pop
Features:
- New Bright, Vibrant Colors
- Built-In Bottle Opener
- Overmolded Carry Handle
- MSRP: $149.95
Pelican Cocktail Collection Stainless Steel Bottles – Perfect for a Cocktail Party on the Go
Features:
- New Bright, Vibrant Colors
- 18/8 BPA-Free Stainless Steel
- Extreme Cold & Heat Retention
- Leak-Proof Carry Handle Lid
- Available in 18oz and 32oz
- MSRP: $24.95, $29.95
Pelican Overland Coolers – Four new colors that are a natural fit for adventures in the most extreme environments
Features:
- New Earth Tone Colors
- Built-In Bottle Opener
- Molded-In Handles
- MSRP: 20QT - $149.95, 30QT - $224.95, 50QT - $299.95, 70QT - $349.95
Pelican ICE Blocks – Custom designed to perfectly fit Pelican Elite hard and soft coolers
Features:
- Freezes to -2 Degree Celsius
- UV Protective Shell
- Rugged, Reusable, and Non-Toxic
- BPA-Free
- FDA Compliant
- Custom-designed to fit Pelican Coolers
- MSRP $14.95, $19.95, $30.95
Pelican Dark Grey Wheeled Cooler – The toughest Elite cooler on wheels is now available in Graphite Grey
Features:
- Molded-In Tie Downs
- Integrated Cup Holders
- MSRP: 45Q $379.95; 80Q $499.95
About Pelican Products
Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance protective cases and rugged gear for outdoor professionals and enthusiasts. Pelican™ products are designed and made in the USA and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.
