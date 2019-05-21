Pelican Introduces All New Products for Spring 2019

Highlights include the new water-resistant Pelican™ Dayventure Backpack and Pelican™ Sling Soft Coolers, built to keep contents cold and dry, with long-distance comfortable carry, enabling your cold beverages to go further. The new Pelican™ Americana Collection is designed with the strength and resilience of the American spirit in two party-ready sizes. The Pelican™ Overland Collection offers a variety of sizes and colors, designed to inspire your next epic adventure. The Pelican™ Cocktail Collection features Pelican's super-useful 20QT hard cooler in fun party colorways, as well as color-coordinated, leak-proof, stainless-steel insulated bottles in two sizes. Pelican™ Wheeled Coolers now come in a new Graphite Grey color, and adding the final detail to any great outing, Pelican™ ICE blocks now come in 1lb and 2lb sizes, to keep your food and beverages cold, without the mess of melting ice.

"With this new 2019 line up, Pelican offers its diverse and passionate consumer base a multitude of products to inspire and equip their next epic adventure; each one uniquely designed and built to protect for a lifetime," said Jeff Diamond, Director of Product Management, Consumer Division.

Not only are all Spring Pelican™ hard coolers 30% lighter than roto-molded coolers, with 2" solid-wall construction, built in cupholders, and stainless-steel press and pull latches for extreme ice retention and superior protection against the elements, but they are made in the USA and guaranteed for life.

Pelican™ Spring 2019 products are available at retail May and June 2019.

New Spring 2019 Pelican Collections:

Pelican Dayventure Backpack Cooler – Compartmentalized and easy to carry, with extreme ice retention

Features:

Separate wet/dry compartments

All-day ice retention

Durable, tear-proof exterior

Water resistant outer shell

Anti-microbial lining

Front pocket for additional storage

Padded shoulder straps

Rugged top handle

Lightweight, easy to carry

2 colors: Coyote Tan, Light Gray

MSRP: $249.95

Pelican Dayventure Sling Cooler – One shoulder comfort with all-day ice retention

Features:

All-day ice retention

Durable, tear-proof exterior

Water resistant outer shell

Anti-microbial lining

Rugged, compression molded base

Padded shoulder strap

Lightweight, easy to carry

Side pocket for additional storage

2 colors: Coyote Tan, Light Gray

MSRP: $149.95

Pelican Americana Coolers - Celebrate the summer with pride, Made in the USA

Features:

New Patriotic Colors

Built-In Bottle Opener

Integrated Cup Holders

MSRP: 20QT - $149.95 , 50QT - $299.95

Pelican Cocktail Coolers – Colors to make your party pop

Features:

New Bright, Vibrant Colors

Built-In Bottle Opener

Overmolded Carry Handle

MSRP: $149.95

Pelican Cocktail Collection Stainless Steel Bottles – Perfect for a Cocktail Party on the Go

Features:

New Bright, Vibrant Colors

18/8 BPA-Free Stainless Steel

Extreme Cold & Heat Retention

Leak-Proof Carry Handle Lid

Available in 18oz and 32oz

MSRP: $24.95 , $29.95

Pelican Overland Coolers – Four new colors that are a natural fit for adventures in the most extreme environments

Features:

New Earth Tone Colors

Built-In Bottle Opener

Molded-In Handles

MSRP: 20QT - $149.95 , 30QT - $224.95 , 50QT - $299.95 , 70QT - $349.95

Pelican ICE Blocks – Custom designed to perfectly fit Pelican Elite hard and soft coolers

Features:

Freezes to -2 Degree Celsius

UV Protective Shell

Rugged, Reusable, and Non-Toxic

BPA-Free

FDA Compliant

Custom-designed to fit Pelican Coolers

MSRP $14.95 , $19.95 , $30.95

Pelican Dark Grey Wheeled Cooler – The toughest Elite cooler on wheels is now available in Graphite Grey

Features:

Molded-In Tie Downs

Integrated Cup Holders

MSRP: 45Q $379.95 ; 80Q $499.95

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance protective cases and rugged gear for outdoor professionals and enthusiasts. Pelican™ products are designed and made in the USA and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 21 countries, with 22 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

