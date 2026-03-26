Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Earns the Reputation 800 Award for Two Consecutive Years

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care has been recognized for two consecutive years with the 800 Award by Reputation. Reputation is a global leader in reputation performance management honoring businesses that set the gold standard in customer satisfaction and brand trust. Pelican Landing is one of five Watercrest Senior Living communities to earn the award this year alongside: Watercrest St. Lucie West, Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens, Watercrest Fredericksburg and Watercrest Myrtle Beach.

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces their Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Community has received the honor of the Reputation 800 Award for two consecutive years. Pelican Landing is located in Sebastian, Florida.

"It is a true distinction for our Pelican Landing community to earn the Reputation 800 award for two consecutive years, showcasing the success of their team in providing the highest level of customer interaction, feedback and positive growth," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This recognition is a testament to our Watercrest Principles of Service including acting as trusted advisors and committing to excellence in everything that we do."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, recency, response rate, engagement, listings accuracy, search impressions, and overall brand health. The score also demonstrates consistent excellence with a strong online presence – strengthening the trust signals that increasingly influence how businesses are found and evaluated in AI-driven search experiences. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is a multi-award winning community, earning the distinct recognition by U.S. News & World Report for three years as a "Best Memory Care Community" and as a "Best Assisted Living Community." Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group