Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care Launches with Resounding Success

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group and partners, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II, LP and Centric Development celebrate the successful opening of Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fredericksburg, Va. The newly constructed, 142-unit luxury senior living community officially opened their doors in early April with a lengthy queue of residents eager to move into their spectacular new home.

Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates the successful launch of Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care as they continue to welcome new residents to the newly built community in Fredericksburg, VA.

As of mid-May, the community had welcomed more than 40 residents, filling the memory care apartments to 55% occupancy and the assisted living apartments to 35% occupancy. Momentum continues to build as residents share their delight in the care, amenities and activities offered at Watercrest Fredericksburg.

"Watercrest Fredericksburg is making a meaningful impact throughout the Fredericksburg community," says Diana Marks, Executive Director of Watercrest Fredericksburg. "Excitement continues to grow as we recently celebrated 75 reservations and continue to see increasing interest from prospective residents and families."

Watercrest Fredericksburg offers 106 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design boast a stunning promenade, fireplace lounge, multiple dining options, theater, library, billiards, spacious courtyards with fountains and Watercrest's premier Spa W. By seamlessly integrating personalized assisted living and expert Alzheimer's care, Watercrest ensures that every resident will enjoy a life rich in comfort, connection, and purpose—all while experiencing the very best of Fredericksburg. For a virtual tour of this spectacular community, visit Watercrest Fredericksburg on YouTube.

Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting exceptional standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities across the southeast. Watercrest and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II also developed Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care which opened in May 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.

Watercrest Fredericksburg is conveniently located at 4525 Spotsylvania Parkway across from the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. The surrounding area boasts historical sites, hiking trails, art galleries, specialty retail shops and charming chef-owned restaurants and craft breweries. For community information, contact Watercrest Fredericksburg at 540-274-1953.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A nine-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group