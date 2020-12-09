Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Voted 'Best Assisted Living Community' for Two Consecutive Years

"To be named 'Best Assisted Living Community' is a special honor for this particularly challenging year in our country," says Kim Sviben, Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "We are so proud of our dedicated team of associates and our amazing residents who truly make Pelican Landing a place we call home."

Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence offering 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, opened in April of 2016, and was awarded the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce Architectural Recognition Award and the 2019 Hometown News 'Best Assisted Living Community.'

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their upscale amenities, exceptional care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, in the heart of Sebastian. The neighboring area offers diverse workspaces, retail and entertainment centers, residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For information about Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, call 772-581-0366 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group