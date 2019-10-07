Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Voted 'Best Assisted Living' in the 2019 Hometown News Reader's Choice Awards

"We are honored to be recognized by our local family, friends and business leaders as the 'Best Assisted Living' community in our area," says Kim Sviben, Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "Our residents and associates are truly a family and we pride ourselves in providing our seniors and their families with exceptional care, comfort and enrichment in their daily lives."

Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence offering 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, opened in April of 2016, and was awarded the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce Architectural Recognition Award.

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, in the heart of Sebastian. The neighboring area offers diverse workspaces, retail and entertainment centers, residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway.

As part of the Watercrest Senior Living Group family of senior living communities, the team at Pelican Landing is focused on a unique mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Associates champion a culture which nurtures relationships in the interest of acting as trusted advisors.

"This award is truly a testament to our dedicated team of associates at Pelican Landing who demonstrate teamwork, inspire trust, and create a family environment enjoyed by residents, families and associates," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are incredibly proud of this remarkable team."

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their premium aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information about Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, call 772-581-0366 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group