Pelican Landing Celebrates Holiday Traditions: A Signature Element of Live Exhilarated™ Programming

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Florida temperatures begin to cool, the residents of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care are embracing the holiday season with nostalgic traditions and memorable outings. Honoring special occasions instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members and is an essential element of Live Exhilarated™ programming at Pelican Landing, a Watercrest Senior Living community.

Residents and associates of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrate holiday traditions as part of Watercrest Senior Living's Live Exhilarated programming. Pelican Landing is an award-winning senior living community in Sebastian, Florida.

The sights, sounds, and smells of the holiday season are in the air, engaging residents, associates and guests in multisensory experiences that enliven the senses. Residents are flourishing with enrichment events including Turkey Run Bingo, music therapy classes, a bountiful Thanksgiving feast, the celebration and tastings of National Bread Day, cookie baking and decorating, and the creative crafting of floral centerpieces and Christmas ornaments to decorate resident apartments.

The dedicated associates of Pelican Landing also strengthen resident and associate relationships with special outings and participation in events outside of the community. This month's unique events included a hands-on adventure at the Brevard Zoo, a lunch trip to a local favorite, Captain Hiram's, and a Team Walk at the Indian River 21st Annual Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Walk to Remember.

The team at Pelican Landing recognizes the importance of honoring holiday traditions and celebrating treasured moments, as part of their signature Live Exhilarated™ programming. The Live Exhilarated™ program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous. These facets focus on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

"Pelican Landing offers a family of dedicated associates and an array of signature, multi-sensory programming designed to fit the individualized needs and interests of each of our residents," says Diana Cash, Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Pelican Landing is an award-winning senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living and prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2024-25 Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care. The community is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations, excellent dining and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group