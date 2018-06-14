Pelican Landing Executive Team to be Featured on Cindy's Health Beat 105.7FM

Developed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is a 65,000 square foot senior living community offering 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with gracious accommodations, savory dining and outstanding care.

With an abundant demand for quality senior living in the Sebastian area, Pelican Landing opened in Spring 2016 with tremendous enthusiasm from the surrounding community and residents.

In their opening year, Pelican Landing received the Indian River County Architectural Recognition Award from the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce and the Commercial Development and Beautification Award from the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Director, Joe Germain brings over 10 years of high level experience as a demonstrated leader and disciple in the non-profit, real estate and entertainment industries. Growing up in the Northeast with a family of servant leaders, he immediately connected with the Watercrest mission to deliver the highest standards of care to honor seniors and their families.

"We are excited to share the Watercrest vision and values with all of the loyal listeners of Cindy's Health Beat and are thankful for the opportunity to explain why we do what we do and what makes Pelican Landing the most desirable senior living community on the Treasure Coast!" says Joe Germain, Executive Director of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Germain's counterpart, Karen Riddle, passionately serves Pelican Landing as Community Relations Director, giving her undivided attention and expertise to support the residents and families in their transition to senior living.

Ideally located in the heart of Sebastian, the community is just minutes from diverse workspaces, retail and entertainment centers, residential neighborhoods, and the Sebastian River Medical Center. The city of Sebastian sits adjacent to the Atlantic beaches and boasts an unobstructed view of the intra-coastal waterway in the Indian River Lagoon along its charming riverfront district.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. With multiple senior living projects in development across the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. For more information, visit www.thepelicanlanding.com or www.watercrestslg.com

