Pelican Products Donates Over 11,000 Pounds of E-Waste to Support Underserved Communities

"We recognize that it is impossible for us to accomplish our sustainability goals alone," said Sharon Ward, Director of Corporate Communication at Pelican Products. "Sustainability requires partnership, and we are proud to join forces with an organization that does more than recycle products, but uses donations to improve equity in our community."

According to human-I-T, 82 million Americans lack access to a computer with internet in their home while Americans dispose of 150,000 computers every day. human-I-T is a non-profit organization that takes this unwanted technology, fixes it and provides it to those in need. They also promote digital inclusion and online access through digital literacy training and free or reduced-price internet.

"Every piece of technology we receive and place in the hands of members of our community creates opportunity and independence," said Brandon Smith, VP of Business Development at human-I-T. "We could not make a difference without the generous donations of corporations, government entities, nonprofits and the general public. We're grateful to Pelican Products and the company's employees for helping us build a bright future."

For more information about Pelican's sustainability plans, visit https://www.pelican.com/us/en/about/sustainability/ . To learn about human-I-T and how to support their mission to create a more inclusive and sustainable world, visit https://www.human-i-t.org/ .

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. Pelican operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and twelve manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com .

