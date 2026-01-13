Pelican Unveils Aegis 25L Tactical Backpack in Limited-Edition MultiCam® at SHOT Show 2026

The newest addition to the Aegis ecosystem is engineered for tactical enthusiasts

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican, the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions, today announced the launch of the Aegis™ 25L Tactical Backpack, debuting exclusively at SHOT Show 2026 (January 20-23). Designed for tactical enthusiasts, competitive shooters, and off-duty professionals, the Aegis™ 25L will be available in a one-time, ultra-limited run of just 300 units in MultiCam®, marking the only opportunity to purchase this particular product.

Unlike traditional tactical backpacks that prioritize aesthetics over protection, the Aegis™ 25L is engineered with Pelican-level durability and structure, delivering reliable protection for sensitive gear in demanding environments. Built from premium 500D Cordura® fabric, the pack combines rugged construction with intelligent modularity, allowing users to configure their loadout based on the mission.

"The Aegis™ 25L Tactical Backpack is a testament to the Pelican-grade durability that professionals have trusted for decades to protect their mission-critical gear," said Shawn LaRowe, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Pelican. "Launching this pack in a strictly limited MultiCam® release at SHOT Show allows us to deliver something truly exclusive to a highly engaged audience – gear that's not just tactical in appearance, but built to perform and protect with real-world application."

The Aegis™ 25L is outfitted with a specialized feature set designed for high-stakes organization:

Integrated MOLLE Channels : Internal and external channels allow for seamless customization and compatibility with all Aegis™ ModPak™ pouches.

: Internal and external channels allow for seamless customization and compatibility with all Aegis™ ModPak™ pouches. Advanced Modularity: Features a large, fixed Beaver Tail MOLLE compression sleeve for flexible external storage and a rapid-access zippered side compartment.

Features a large, fixed Beaver Tail MOLLE compression sleeve for flexible external storage and a rapid-access zippered side compartment. Range-Specific Organization: Includes a dedicated range bag, multiple ModPak inserts, and a removable pistol pouch for secure carry.

Includes a dedicated range bag, multiple ModPak inserts, and a removable pistol pouch for secure carry. Lightweight, Adjustable Comfort: Equipped with a removable waist strap and a quick-access breathable Velcro® pouch for essential gear.

By combining structured protection, adaptable storage, and field-ready materials, the Aegis™ 25L addresses common shortcomings found in tactical backpacks, offering durability where it matters most and modularity without unnecessary bulk or weight.

The Aegis™ 25L Tactical Backpack (MSRP $339.95) will make its official debut at SHOT Show 2026, January 20-23, and will be available exclusively through Pelican.com and Amazon. This limited-edition release is capped at 300 units globally and will not be restocked once sold out.

SHOT Show attendees are invited to experience the Aegis™ 25L firsthand at the Pelican booth (#13255), where the company will also showcase its broader protective ecosystem, including new case technologies, firearm cases, and the Aegis™ ModPak™ system.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

Pelican's reputation continues to go from strength to strength with their 'Built to Protect… to Equip for the Mission' obsession. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

