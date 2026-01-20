Pelican Unveils "Pelican x DRYOUT®": A New Standard in Gear Preservation

Transformational Moisture-Management Solution Designed to Protect Equipment, Extend Service Life, and Safeguard the Mission in Any Environment

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for mission success in any climate, Pelican, the global leader in innovative protective solutions, today announced their revolutionary brand partnership with DRYOUT®, a groundbreaking moisture-control insert panel engineered for integration into a select range of Pelican cases currently in service worldwide. Purpose-built to prevent and eliminate moisture damage inside protective cases, Pelican's leverage of DRYOUT® ensures that mission-critical gear stays dry, safe, and ready for immediate deployment.

Any moisture inside a protective case can quietly weaken the performance and reliability of the gear inside – corroding electronics, compromising firearms, degrading optics, and undermining the readiness of sensitive equipment. It's an invisible threat that costs organizations, agencies, industries, and individuals billions annually in repairs, replacements, and lost operational time. Bolstering Pelican's unmatched legacy of protecting vital gear in the harshest conditions on Earth, DRYOUT® delivers a compact, high-efficiency solution designed to preserve gear quality and integrity – no matter where the mission takes you.

Pelican x DRYOUT® features:

Superior Drying Capacity : A 15" x 20.5" DRYOUT ® panel designed for the Pelican 1600 Protector Series removes significantly more water than traditional desiccants: up to 10.2x more than a silica gel tin canister and up to 1,489x more than a silica gel packet.

: A 15" x 20.5" DRYOUT panel designed for the Pelican 1600 Protector Series removes significantly more water than traditional desiccants: up to 10.2x more than a silica gel tin canister and up to 1,489x more than a silica gel packet. Immediate Readiness: Actively disrupts and prevents recurring fog cycles in lenses, NVGs, and thermal imaging cameras – helping maintain clear optics in high-stakes conditions.

Actively disrupts and prevents recurring fog cycles in lenses, NVGs, and thermal imaging cameras – helping maintain clear optics in high-stakes conditions. Customized Fit Panels: Low-profile, moisture-control panels sized to fit securely within a Pelican case, drawing out moisture without taking up valuable storage space.

Low-profile, moisture-control panels sized to fit securely within a Pelican case, drawing out moisture without taking up valuable storage space. High-Efficiency Absorption : Advanced moisture-removal technology to actively remove and lock away moisture, protecting electronics, optics, and sensitive materials from liquid damage.

: Advanced moisture-removal technology to actively remove and lock away moisture, protecting electronics, optics, and sensitive materials from liquid damage. Absorbs More, Faster : Compared to traditional desiccants, DRYOUT ® drastically reduces the time it takes to dry equipment, preventing damage that can happen quickly.

: Compared to traditional desiccants, DRYOUT drastically reduces the time it takes to dry equipment, preventing damage that can happen quickly. Reusable and Sustainable: DRYOUT® is resettable without electricity and can be ready for repeat use in as little as 30 minutes by exposure to sunlight or warm airflow, reducing waste and total cost of ownership.

"We've seen the damage moisture can cause across industries, from defense and public safety to aerospace, healthcare, and outdoor adventure," said Romney Williams, CEO of DRYOUT®. "With Pelican x DRYOUT®, we're giving users a simple, reusable, and mission-ready solution to extend the life of their equipment and preserve operational readiness anywhere around the globe."

"Moisture is a stealth threat, quietly destroying the very gear you depend on to meet your mission," said Jason Avery, Vice President of Product Development at Pelican. "Pelican x DRYOUT® turns every Pelican case into an active climate defense system, keeping your contents safe and service-ready because failure in the field is never an option."

The Pelican x DRYOUT® Case Insert Panels will be available for direct consumer and agency purchase spring 2026, at www.pelican.com starting at $49.95, with bulk and custom sizing options available upon request.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in mission-critical protective solutions. Since 1976, Pelican has been the driving force in combining innovation, organization, and customization when serious protection is required. From the original PELICAN PROTECTOR™ series, through to the PELICAN STORM™, PELICAN VAULT™, and the innovative PELICAN AIR™ series, Pelican has been the choice of Protectors, Defenders, Responders, Explorers, Creators, Innovators, Researchers, Builders, and Collectors. Pelican has also successfully expanded into advanced portable lighting, durable coolers, premium hydration, and related protective accessories. Based in Torrance, California, Pelican has a global footprint with sales, service, and manufacturing centers around the world. In Europe, the company does business under Peli Products, S.L.U.

Pelican's reputation continues to go from strength to strength with their 'Built to Protect... to Equip for the Mission' obsession. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

About DRYOUT

DRYOUT was founded with a single-minded mission to protect and rescue gear that shouldn't get wet. Our patented, layered material combines nylon and superabsorbent technology to pull and trap moisture away from electronics, firearms, optics, ammunition, batteries, photo/video gear, tools, and more. DRYOUT® technology is the only reusable, electricity-free solution that actively absorbs moisture. Trusted by consumer product brands, OEMs, government, and defense suppliers, DRYOUT® helps keep valuable hardgoods dry, safe, and mission-ready. A portion of all profits supports organizations focused on mental health and wellness for children and veterans. www.DRYOUT.com

