Pella Corporation Announces Emily Videtto as Next President and Chief Executive Officer

Planned CEO Succession Ensures Seamless Transition and Continued Legacy of Innovation, Growth and Success

PELLA, Iowa, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation proudly announces Emily Videtto as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026. Videtto will assume the CEO duties currently held by Tim Yaggi upon his planned retirement. Her appointment reflects a deliberate and well-planned succession process led by the company's Board of Directors.

Pella Corporation proudly announces Emily Videtto as its next President and Chief Executive Officer.

"On behalf of the board and shareholder family, I want to thank Tim for leading Pella through an extraordinary decade of growth, transformation, and long‑term value creation," said Adam Farver, Chairman of the Board, Pella Corporation. "Under his leadership, the company strengthened its market standing and is well-positioned for the future. There is no one better than Emily Videtto to build on that momentum. Emily is a visionary leader who has been central to shaping Pella's growth strategy and operating model. She brings deep knowledge of the business and industry, proven results, and an unwavering commitment to Pella's customers, culture and people."

"Pella's last decade has been an incredible chapter of transformation. From the Board's perspective, Tim is leaving Pella as a fundamentally stronger company — operationally, culturally, and strategically," said John F. Lundgren, Lead Director of the Board. "Emily has been instrumental to this success and is well-prepared to step into the CEO role and lead Pella forward with continuity, discipline, and long-term focus."

A proven leader within the organization, Videtto brings nearly a decade of progressive strategic leadership and success at Pella, most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer. She played a pivotal role in revitalizing the brand, driving innovation, delivering industry-leading quality and reliable delivery, and amassing a differentiated portfolio of brands. Her leadership as Chief Marketing Officer and later as COO was marked by industry-first product launches, expanded distribution channels, and operational excellence. Under the collaborative leadership of Yaggi and Videtto, Pella became the industry's #1 preferred window and door brand by homeowners1, delivering standout performance and cultivating a culture recognized nationally for innovation and employee engagement.

Before joining Pella, Emily held progressive leadership roles at GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer, where she rose to the position of Vice President of Residential Marketing and New Product Development. She serves on the Board of Directors of American Woodmark, a publicly traded leader in cabinet manufacturing. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors for the Window and Door Manufacturing Association where she sits on the Executive Committee and served as Chair from 2024-2025. Emily earned her undergrad from Indiana University and completed Harvard Business School's Program for Leadership Development, later earning alumni status through Harvard's Authentic Leadership Development program.

"I am honored to lead a company I've grown with and deeply believe in," Videtto said. "Our success is grounded in an ambitious growth strategy and a culture of bold caring, and I'm committed to carrying that forward while championing our broader purpose of providing great careers for our team members, exceptional experiences and innovative solutions for our customers and continued investment in the communities Pella serves."

This leadership transition reflects a thoughtful, multi-year plan designed to ensure continuity and position the company for sustained success. Yaggi will retire after leading the company through a period of significant growth and value creation.

"After 10 years, I'm incredibly proud of what we've built and the team across our family of brands who made it possible. Emily has been a trusted partner and driving force behind our growth and operations. Her deep expertise, proven enterprise leadership and exceptional character, make her uniquely prepared to build on the momentum of the past decade and lead Pella confidently into the future," said Yaggi.

Under Yaggi's guidance, Pella significantly strengthened its market leadership and financial performance — culminating in 2.5X revenue growth and 4X profitability improvement. His tenure was defined by investments in diversification, brand, innovation, strategic acquisitions, and a deep commitment to customer experience. Yaggi's dedication to long-term value creation, people, and a winning culture fueled the company's growth from 6,000 to more than 10,000 team members and earned Pella national recognition as a top employer and innovator.

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 20 manufacturing locations and 220 showrooms across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.pella.com/

1 Study of homeowner perceptions of leading national brands. Study commissioned by Pella, 2023.

SOURCE Pella Corporation