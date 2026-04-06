Taylor Hougland Joins Pella Corporation as EVP & Group President, Business Units Accomplished Executive to Lead Pella's Portfolio Growth and Performance

PELLA, Iowa, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Hougland as Executive Vice President & Group President, Business Units, effective April 6, 2026. In this new role, Hougland will report directly to Emily Videtto, President & Chief Operating Officer.

Taylor Hougland, Executive Vice President & Group President, Business Units, Pella Corporation

Hougland has broad experience managing large portfolios and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, he managed a multi-billion-dollar North American business unit at Whirlpool Corporation, overseeing multiple brands, product lines, and manufacturing operations with full profit and loss accountability. His expertise spans product development, sales, merchandising, operations, finance, and corporate strategy. Prior to Whirlpool Corporation, Hougland held roles in mergers and acquisitions investment banking at UBS and private equity at Hammond Kennedy Whitney.

"We are thrilled to welcome Taylor Hougland to Pella Corporation. His proven leadership and expertise in managing multi-brand portfolios make him the ideal fit to build on our momentum and drive our growth strategy forward. I'm confident that under Taylor's guidance, our family of brands will continue to deliver innovative, high-quality products and services for our customers and communities," said Emily Videtto, President & COO, Pella Corporation.

As EVP & Group President, Business Units, Hougland will be responsible for the growth strategy along with the financial performance of Pella's family of brands including Pella, Avanti, Bonelli, Burris, CWS, Weather Shield, and Win-Dor. He will champion a cohesive approach across the portfolio, ensuring each brand thrives in its market and consistently surpasses customers' expectations while advancing the company's overall performance.

Hougland earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. He and his family plan to relocate and reside in Pella, Iowa.

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 20 manufacturing locations and 220 showrooms nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.pella.com/.

SOURCE Pella Corporation