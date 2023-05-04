Pella Corporation Announces Plan to Acquire Lawson Industries Inc.

The Iowa-based window and door manufacturer expands its footprint in South Florida

PELLA, Iowa, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation has announced plans to further expand its capabilities in Florida with the upcoming acquisition of aluminum window and door manufacturer, Lawson Industries Inc.

Located near Miami, Florida, Lawson specializes in impact-resistant aluminum windows and doors as well as installation for the growing South Florida region. This strategic acquisition will bolster Pella's presence in the area and enable the company to serve all customers and channels with a robust portfolio of materials, brands, and services. Pella's full suite of brands to meet customer needs in the Florida region include Pella, Custom Window Systems (CWS), Avanti and soon Lawson.

Having served the market for more than 60 years, Lawson Industries is comprised of approximately 300 team members with a deep understanding of the unique needs of Florida customers. They will continue to serve the business as usual following the closing of the sale to Pella Corporation this summer.

"Lawson's skilled workforce and capacity for continued growth is an ideal match for Pella. Their values and culture demonstrate sincere caring and a commitment to excellence. We're confident that they will be an incredible addition to the Pella Family of Brands," said Polly Tousey, Vice President of Subsidiaries for Pella Corporation.

Lawson will continue operating under the Lawson Industries, Inc. brand name. President Harold Bailey and Vice President Ron Bailey will remain with the company to lead business integration efforts. Customers can expect the same exceptional quality and customer care they've come to know from Lawson.

"We are really excited about this transition for our company," said Lawson President Harold Bailey. "Pella is a national brand that is nearly 100 years old and privately owned by the original family who started the company back in 1925. Pella prides itself on being a leading window and door manufacturer that is invested in long-term growth and cares deeply for its team members, customers, and communities. We're confident they are the perfect company to care for our team members and lead the business to continued growth."

About Pella Corporation

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pella, Iowa, Pella is the most preferred window and door brand by homeowners.* Comprised of nine brands, 19 manufacturing locations, over 11,000 team members and nearly 250 showrooms, the Pella family of brands offers a robust product offering and national distribution to serve customers across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more visit pressroom.pella.com.

*Study of homeowner perceptions of leading national brands. Study commissioned by Pella, 2021.

SOURCE Pella Corporation